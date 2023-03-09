Poised Oilers ruin Bruins’ chance to clinch playoffs with rare comeback at TD Garden

Edmonton defenseman Darnell Nurse snuck a wrister through Jeremy Swayman’s pads with 4:49 left, giving the Oilers a 3-2 win over a team they could face in June.

Hoping to win their 11th game in a row and clinch a playoff spot in Game No. 63, the Bruins had to find a winner somewhere.

The Bruins (49-9-5), denied a chance to become the fastest team to 50 wins and second-fastest to clinch a playoff spot (63 games), were buzzing after Nurse’s goal.

Some 1:40 of empty-net time produced chances, and Patrice Bergeron broke up a Connor McDavid empty-net chance, but it was all for naught.

The Bruins became the last team this year to suffer a regulation loss when leading after one period (28-1-1), and are now 35-1-2 when leading after two periods. Before Thursday, their last regulation loss when leading after two was Nov. 11, 2021, at home, against Edmonton.

They also fell to 33-1-3 when scoring first.

The Bruins were checking well the entire night, stifling the best player on the planet, the deadly McDavid, and the Oilers’ top-ranked attack (3.86 goals per game).

But a rare defensive mistake by Bergeron wound up in the back of the net, tying the game with 13:52 to play.

It was the Oilers’ less-heralded forwards who produced. Fourth-line winger Devin Shore pounced on Bergeron’s defensive-zone giveaway, which Charlie McAvoy could not clear, and center Ryan McLeod put the 2-2 goal past Swayman.

Then — on whatever planet this was possible — Bergeron was in the box for the first Oilers’ power play of the night, after committing a hold on the other member of the Edmonton fourth line, Derek Ryan. The Bruins held McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and the Oilers’ best-in-class power play (31.7 percent) to one shot.

The Bruins had a 2-1 lead after two periods, on goals by Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak.

Early on, McDavid was dangerous, and the Oilers looked like the best enemy side to land on Causeway Street since the Kraken, which handed the Bruins a loss on Jan. 12. The visitors owned the puck in the first four minutes Thursday. And because most everything is going the Black and Gold way this season, the Bruins scored on their first shot.

Both teams were trying to change when Brandon Carlo sent a bank pass into the zone. Marchand hopped on it, skating outside defensive coverage, and put a quick-and-low shot on net. It clanked off netminder Stuart Skinner’s lap and tumbled through his wickets at 3:51 of the first.

The Bruins had a two-goal lead for a moment, after McAvoy hit a seam pass for a David Krejci one-timer. It was a pretty one, the veteran pivot picking the near top corner with a knee-down blast. But after the Oilers asked for a forensic review, Pavel Zacha was found to be offside well before the Bruins set up in the zone.

No matter. Skinner and the Oilers did not finish the first strong in the first period.

In the final seconds, a forechecking Krejci stole a clearing attempt from the netminder behind the net. With his teammates offering soft coverage, Skinner could only watch as Krejci found David Pastrnak for a one-timer that slipped through with 0.2 seconds left on the clock.

A review quickly confirmed: good goal.

The Bruins outshot the Oilers, 10-5, in the first, and 19-13 through two periods.

The Oilers cut the lead in half at 10:44 of the second when Matt Grzelcyk blew a tire at the top of the attacking zone, and defenseman Evan Bouchard finished a 4 on 1 with a long-load wrister past Swayman’s blocker.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.