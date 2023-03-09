Premier Hockey Federation will hold 2023 Isobel Cup Championship in Arizona

“Raising the Isobel Cup and celebrating a championship is what all PHF athletes commit themselves to achieve, and we can’t wait to see the moment unfold at Mullett Arena on March 26,” said Reagan Carey, PHF commissioner.

The game will take place following the Arizona Coyotes-Colorado Avalanche NHL game and will be broadcast live on ESPN2 at 9 p.m.

The 2023 Isobel Cup Championship will be held at Mullett Arena on the campus of Arizona State in Tempe on Sunday, March 26, the Premier Hockey Federation announced Thursday.

“As we continue building momentum for our sport in the new PHF era, it’s important to strengthen relationships in different markets and grow the game by showcasing professional women’s hockey to more fans throughout North America.”

The Boston Pride are the two-time defending Isobel Cup champions and also were the league’s inaugural winners in 2016. They will host a best-of-three semifinal series at Bentley Arena beginning March 16.

The Toronto Six, Connecticut Whale, and Minnesota Whitecaps also remain in contention for the trophy. Final standings and playoff matchups will be determined after the regular season concludes this weekend.

This marks the first time the Isobel Cup Championship will be played on official NHL game ice, and the second straight season for a neutral-site NHL host outside of traditional PHF markets following the 2022 playoffs in Florida in partnership with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

“We are thrilled to host the Premier Hockey Federation’s Isobel Cup Championship at Mullett Arena,” said Coyotes president/CEO Xavier A. Gutierrez. “The Coyotes are extremely proud of our support for women’s hockey and our Arizona Kachinas program, and we look forward to watching the league’s top teams compete for the cup!

“Mullett Arena has proven to be an incredible venue for NHL hockey, and we are confident that the arena will be rocking for the Isobel Cup final.”

