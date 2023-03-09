Rising above its spartan surroundings, Lexington High’s track team builds a powerhouse in weight throwing

The facilities are far from ideal, but for coach James Hall and the Lexington “Bomb Squad,” ingenuity has been essential in their rise to state dominance at the boys’ 25-pound weight throw and girls’ 20-pound weight throw, a highly-technical, little-known indoor field event.

The weight-throwing practices at Lexington High are held on a snow-covered spare field outside, even in freezing temps. The squad makes due with a pair of sheets of plywood.

At first glance, the daily practice setup of a budding state power is pretty rudimentary.

Before Hall’s arrival in 2017, Lexington had not competed in weight throw. Now, the school has the state’s top three boys’ throwers and top girls’ thrower — and all three boys will compete this weekend at the New Balance Nationals in Brighton.

“When you look around the state, there’s not many people doing this,” Hall said. “Most of the track and field coaches in Massachusetts, they are mostly all former runners. This is my event, I know how to take kids and really develop them.”

"We trust Coach Hall, that he's seen people like us before and he really knows how to make us better." Lexington weight thrower Allen Jiang, on the impact of Coach James Hall

Before he entered coaching, the 31-year-old Hall was an accomplished thrower too. He still holds the Beacon High (N.Y.) school record in the weight throw; he was also an all-Colonial Athletic Association hammer thrower at Northeastern in 2013.

His impressive resumé and passion aside, weight-throwing programs in the Bay State are atypical, throwing limited to the shot put at statewide meets. So Lexington’s “Bomb Squad” travels out of state to compete against high-level competition.

“A lot of people might not know about this event, but we just do it because we love it, and we keep getting better,” said Lexington senior Allen Jiang, whose 62-foot throw at the MSTCA Northeast Invitational in January is top 25 nationally.

“We trust Coach Hall, that he’s seen people like us before and he really knows how to make us better.”

Hall views the current setting not as a deterrent, but as an opportunity.

He can take strong, hard-working athletes like Jiang and develop them into top throwers in just a matter of time.

At practice, throwers work at roughly 60 percent effort, not measuring their throws for distance. Hall focuses on technique, and points out small, detailed corrections ― from their elbow extension to torso power.

“The biggest difference is I can watch every throw and give them immediate feedback,” Hall said. “I don’t need to go back and watch film later or anything, since I’ve been through this plenty of times.”

Jiang is committed to competing in track at the University of Chicago. Two others, Kaden Cassidy (personal best: 60-feet, ¾-inches) and Jack Ngo (59-6¼.) also plan to throw in college.

“We’re super close, and we know it makes us all better to compete with each other every day,” Ngo said. “With these local events, yeah, we’re probably going to win them. But we know when we get to nationals or we’re playing teams from other states, there are still guys that are better than us.”

Hall has also begun to identify throwers from neighboring towns he believes have untapped potential.

At a meet in January 2020, he took note of Kate Powers, a sophomore thrower (shot put) at Hopkinton.

Training with Hall, Powers developed into an outstanding weight thrower, broke the state record (52-8), earned All-American honors, and is now a freshman on the track team at Kentucky.

“Coach Hall was able to open up a whole new world for me, and a whole new love of throwing,” Powers said. “He’s just infatuated with making people the best they could be, and he’s honestly changed my life forever.”

As Hall has begun producing Division I athletes at Lexington and beyond, interest in the niche event is taking off. The program has attracted young athletes like Ainsley Cuthbertson, a current freshman thrower at Lexington who won the middle school state shot put title last year.

“At this point, she’s exactly where she needs to be. I’ve never had a girl this talented, this young. I think we’re talking nationals next year, and then it will keep getting better,” Hall said.

Prompted by the program’s recent success, Lexington will have a proper throwing facility this spring, ditching the makeshift plywood for a safer permanent surface.

“It’s hilarious that we’ve been able to do all this with this setup,” said Hall.

“Once we get the actual facility, and with the way this has been going, the sky’s the limit.”

Lexington senior Kaden Cassidy has a personal-best throw of 60-feet, 1-inch with the 25-pound weight. LEXINGTON ATHLETICS





