Suns’ Kevin Durant out three weeks with ankle sprain as playoffs loom

Durant, 34, was traded by the Brooklyn Nets to the Suns on Feb. 9 and introduced to Phoenix fans at a rowdy news conference a week later, but the 2014 MVP was unable to play until March 1 because of a knee sprain. After helping the Suns to three straight road wins to start the month, Durant slipped awkwardly while driving to the hoop before Wednesday's contest at Phoenix's Footprint Center. The 13-time All-Star forward received a pass on the left wing, executed a series of fakes and exploded toward the hoop without a defender present. As he planted on his left foot for a layup, his ankle rolled severely, causing him to fall to the court.

The Suns announced Thursday that Durant will miss at least three weeks with a sprained left ankle he suffered while warming up before Phoenix’s 132-101 victory against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday.

Kevin Durant was finally set to make his home debut for the Phoenix Suns, only for one false step to foil his big night and send him back to the injured list.

Though he continued to finish his warmup routine, Durant was ruled out for the night, and the Arizona Republic reported that he left the arena Wednesday in a walking boot.

“He’s in good spirits,” Suns guard Devin Booker said. “That’s all that matters to me. The rehab process starts now … The city has been waiting on this. It’s a big day. We’ll reschedule the party. I’m sure they’ll be back.”

The Suns (37-29) entered Thursday's action as the Western Conference's No. 4 seed, and they have just 16 games remaining before the regular season concludes April 9. Durant is slated to miss at least the next 10 games, including key conference matchups with the Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers. If he is cleared to return after three weeks, he would be able to appear in six games before the playoffs.

Phoenix is 5-1 since the All-Star break, and Booker has returned to excellent form since he missed time earlier this year with a groin injury. Still, Durant's absence will significantly limit his ability to acclimate with his new teammates before the postseason, and it will ramp up the pressure on the Suns to hit the ground running in the playoffs.

Barring a major slip in the standings, the Suns should open the postseason with home-court advantage in the first round and title expectations following their blockbuster trade for Durant. Phoenix parted with Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four unprotected first-round picks and a pick swap in the deal, a package that will leave Coach Monty Williams with few dynamic frontcourt options during Durant's absence.

"He's out there working his tail off getting ready for the game, and he twists his ankle," Williams said. "You can't get frustrated at that. That's life. I feel bad for him because he feels bad. I saw his face. I've been around him so many times. I know what he's feeling. I don't want him to feel that way at all. Our group has adapted to a number of things all year long, from the summer until now. This is no different."

This latest setback continues a string of minor injuries for Durant since he missed the entire 2019-20 season after he tore his Achilles’ tendon in the 2019 NBA Finals. After playing in 35 games in 2020-21 and 55 games last season, Durant has averaged 29.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists in 42 appearances this season.