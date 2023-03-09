Thursday’s spring training report: Patchwork Red Sox lineup mashes Yankees

BREAKDOWN: With a lineup featuring one player likely to be on the Opening Day roster — catcher Reese McGuire — the Sox had 13 hits, six of them homers. Narciso Crook, a 27-year-old signed to a minor league contract in November, was 2 for 5 with two homers and five RBIs. Tyler Dearden, Daniel Palka, Eddinson Paulino, and Phillip Sikes also homered. Zack Kelly worked two scoreless innings and struck out three for the victory. Counting their games against Northeastern and Team Puerto Rico, the Sox are 11-0-3 overall this spring.

Max Burt, the former St. John’s Prep and Northeastern player, was 0 for 1 for the Yankees.

Advertisement

NEXT: The Sox return to Fort Myers to face the Blue Jays at 1:05 p.m. Saturday. Corey Kluber is the scheduled starter. The game is on NESN.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.