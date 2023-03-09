Top-seeded Cathedral girls’ basketball rolls into Division 4 semifinals with triumph over No. 8 Mashpee

The top-seeded Panthers used a smothering 26-6 first quarter to build a cushion, then endured a physical contest to score a 75-54 victory over the No. 8 Falcons and advance to the Division 4 semifinals.

The Cathedral girls’ basketball team proved Thursday that even against a hungry, physical Mashpee squad, their depth is often too much to overcome.

Cathedral’s Jasmine Day-Cox, (No. 3) dishes off a diving pass to shield it from Mashpee's Stella Stecei (left) during the first half of the Panthers' 75-54 victory over Mashpee in a Division 4 quarterfinal on Thursday night.

Sophomore guard Hijjah Allen-Paisley led Cathedral with just 13 points, a testament to the balance throughout the roster. Sabina Kaba, Yedidya Lubunga, and Jasmine Day-Cox scored 12 points apiece.

“It means a lot to us,” said Allen-Paisley. “I’m not the only scorer, Keyona [Raines] is not the only scorer. We all can get buckets, and other teams just need to figure that out.”

Powered by a buzzing full-court press, Cathedral (18-5) exploded in the first quarter with an 18-1 run. The Panthers spread the ball around and dominated the glass early.

Mashpee (19-6) matched the physicality in a foul-plagued second frame but still didn’t have quite enough for Cathedral’s arsenal of options. Eight different Panthers had scored by halftime as they held a 40-24 lead.

“When we’re disciplined, we’re just so quick and athletic, we can cause havoc,” said Cathedral coach Clinton Lassiter. “And if we can’t, it [still] wears other teams down because we have a little bit of depth.”

Falcons junior Amaya Fraser went down hard in the third quarter diving for a loose ball and had to leave on a stretcher with an apparent back injury. Mashpee shot two technical free throws near the end of the quarter because Cathedral had six players on the floor during its own free throws, highlighting a game that struggled to find a rhythm.

Mashpee senior guard Amiyah Peters gave everything she had, notching 23 points in her final appearance as the Falcons’ all-time leading scorer. Fellow 1,000-point senior and cousin Hialeah Turner-Foster added 13 points in the loss. Coach Jazz Silva saluted them for leading a program turnaround that manifested two consecutive quarterfinal appearances.

“They are Mashpee basketball,” Silva said. “They changed this program. They’re just great leaders, they’re great kids; I couldn’t be more proud to coach them.”

The Panthers had enough gas in the tank to maintain a 14-point lead before pulling away late. They earned a berth in the semifinals and will face the winner of Friday night’s quarterfinal matchup between No. 4 Notre Dame (Worcester) and No. 5 Cohasset.

Lassiter hopes his team can rest up, get healthy, and try to focus on using their athleticism more effectively.

“[Mashpee] in the first half, they had 19 free throws. That hurts us,” he said. “We can’t keep getting our better players in foul trouble so early.”

Last year, top-seeded Cathedral was stunned by Cohasset in the Round of 16. The Panthers have put that defeat far behind them, but Allen-Paisley says her squad still plays with the need to prove themselves.

“We got to put a chip on our shoulder, and we got to take home the state title,” she said.

Division 5 State

Millis 50, Palmer 41 — Senior captain Mia Molinari lead the way for the top-seeded Mohawks (15-8) with 16 points in the quarterfinal victory.

“Mia Molinari has been the heart and soul of our team and tonight she made big baskets when we needed them,” said Millis coach Dave Fallon. “But it was more her attitude and her encouragement of the other kids.”

Juniors Izzy Jewett (11 points) and Kyra Rice (10 points) also contributed.

“Our kids, we feel like have been tested,” Fallon said. “Our strength of schedule has put us in a position to be very successful, in terms of being competitive in these types of environments.”

The Mohawks controlled a 27-22 halftime lead and expanded it in a 13-5 third quarter to seal the victory and a semifinal date against the winner of Saturday’s quarterfinal matchup between No. 4 Hoosac Valley and No. 5 Georgetown.

Boys’ hockey

Division 4 State

Norwell 5, Martha’s Vineyard 0 — Senior Austin Shea broke a scoreless deadlock with 2:02 remaining in the second period, and the top-ranked Clippers (23-1-0) never looked back in a dominant quarterfinal win over the No. 8 Vineyarders (14-9-0) at The Bog.

In Norwell’s four-goal third period, senior Timmy Ward accounted for two scores, with junior Nolan Petrucelli and sophomore Joey Perniola also tallying a goal apiece to extend the lead.

“[Martha’s Vineyard] is an excellent team, but they play two lines, said Norwell coach Jim Casagrande. “We just stayed patient, and we thought we could wear them down.”

The Clippers advance to the state semifinal round, where they will face No. 4 Grafton (22-2-0) for the first time this season.

Nantucket 2, Amesbury/Whittier 0 — Behind junior Ryan Davis’ late second-period score and an empty-netter by junior Braden Knapp in the closing seconds, the No. 6 Whalers (16-6-0) ended the storybook run of the No. 19 Red Hawks (11-11-0) in the state quarterfinals at Nantucket Ice Community Rink.

The Whalers advance to the school’s first state semifinal berth, where they will face the winner of the quarterfinal matchup between No. 2 Sandwich and No. 7 Dennis-Yarmouth.

Ethan Fuller reported from Boston. Globe correspondents Matty Wasserman and Zachary Lyons contributed to this story.