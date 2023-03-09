Yankees won’t have Carlos Rodón on Opening Day

The Yankees signed Rodón to a six-year, $162 million deal in the offseason to join a starting rotation that includes Gerrit Cole , Nestor Cortes , and Luis Severino .

Rodón will be shut down for 7-10 days, squashing any chance he’ll be ready by Opening Day, New York general manager Brian Cashman told reporters Thursday before the day’s game with the Red Sox.

Rodón struggled in his first spring training appearance, allowing five runs on six hits in two innings of work against Atlanta on Sunday. Cashman said Rodon’s elbow is fine.

The 30-year-old is coming off a spectacular season with San Francisco, going 14-8 with a 2.88 ERA in 178 innings while making the All-Star Game for the second consecutive year.

Ohtani, Bogaerts lead wins at WBC

Shohei Ohtani hit a two-run double off the left-field wall, allowed one hit over four innings, and got the win, leading Japan over China, 8-1, in Tokyo to open its World Baseball Classic. The Los Angeles Angels two-way star struck out five and walked none in the Group B game before a crowd of 41,616 in the Tokyo Dome. His fourth-inning double off Weiyi Wang gave Japan a 3-0 lead.

Ohtani retired his first 10 batters before Weiyi Wang’s single in the fourth. Ohtani threw 32 of 49 pitches for strikes.

In Group A, Xander Bogaerts and Jurickson Profar homered as the Netherlands beat Panama, 3-1, in Taichung, Taiwan, to move to 2-0. Bogaerts homered in the third off loser Jaime Barría, and Profar went deep in the fifth against Alberto Guerrero. Erasmo Caballero’s RBI single in the sixth against Mike Bolsenbroek pulled Panama to 2-1; Bogaerts doubled in the eighth and scored on a Alberto Baldonado’s wild pitch.

Italy beat Cuba, 6-3, behind Nicky Lopez’s two-run single that capped a four-run 10th inning.

Harper hoping to be back with Phillies by All-Star break

Philadelphia slugger Bryce Harper joined his teammates at spring training in Clearwater, Fla., and hasn’t ruled out being back by the All-Star break following Tommy John surgery.

“Things can change either way,” the two-time National League MVP said. “I could be after, I could be before. But as of right now that’s the date we kind of solidified. We’re not going to rush. We’re going to be smart about it.”

Dressed in red Phillies shorts with pinstripes and a white workout shirt, Harper sat on top of a picnic table outside the clubhouse. Harper was hurt in April and last played right field on April 16 in Miami. He had surgery in November.

“Just really excited to be around the team again,” Harper said. “Once I was done with surgery I took the time off that I needed to let it heal. It’s still healing right now, still evolving. Just trying to see how I feel each day and go from there.”

Entering the fifth season of a $330 million, 13-year contract, Harper is currently taking swings but not facing pitches. Philadelphia manager Rob Thomson said Harper added hitting off a tee on Thursday, but probably won’t take batting practice before spring training ends.

“I’ve never dealt with anything like an elbow, so definitely it’s different waters for me,” Harper said. “Just trying to take it day by day.”

Hunter Greene gets Opening call for Reds

Hunter Greene, 23, will be the Opening Day starter for the Cincinnati Reds as he begins his second season in the majors. “It means the world. It’s a huge honor considering the history in Cincinnati,” said Greene, who went 5-13 in 24 starts during his rookie season. “Knowing the history and the potential we have to bring the team back [after 100 losses]. It’s a baseball city. We want to win as much as the fans do to bring that atmosphere back to the city.” Greene threw 7⅓ no-hit innings against Pittsburgh in May and lost, but he was leading the National League in home runs allowed before missing 43 games with a right shoulder strain . . . Former Red Sox starter Michael Wacha pitched three innings against Cleveland in his debut for San Diego, giving up two unearned runs. Wacha, who didn’t sign with the Padres until last month, gave up three hits and struck out two, and the runs were unearned. The 31-year-old was 11-2 with a 3.32 ERA in 23 starts last season . . . There appears to be plenty of life left in Rich Hill’s left arm on the eve of his 43rd birthday. The 17-year veteran allowed one run and two hits for Pittsburgh in a 10-7 loss to Detroit. Hill, who turns 43 on Saturday, topped out at 89 miles per hour with his fastball. His array of breaking balls dipped as low as 68 m.p.h. . . . Freshly retired Albert Pujols popped into the St. Louis camp to visit with former teammates, and while he believes coaching or some other role within Major League Baseball will happen, he’s not eager to give a timetable. Pujols spent a week as a special assistant with the Angels in Arizona shortly after camp opened, but said he is embracing retired life after a career that ended with 703 regular-season home runs, fourth on the career list.