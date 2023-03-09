Netanyahu airlifted to airport after protesters block road

The helicopter ride, while avoiding snarling traffic triggered by the protest, could deepen Netanyahu's reputation as being out of touch with Israelis at a time when the economy is slowing and the country finds itself torn apart over the government's plan.

The demonstrations were part of nationwide protests underway for more than two months against Netanyahu and his government’s contentious plan to overhaul the judiciary. Demonstrators made blocking Netanyahu’s airport route Thursday a centerpiece of their efforts — the optics of the Israeli leader having to make alternate travel plans provided a win for the protest movement.

TEL AVIV — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had to be airlifted Thursday to the country’s main international airport for an overseas trip after throngs of cars and protesters prevented him from driving there.

Israel's figurehead president, Isaac Herzog, who has been trying to mediate a compromise between Netanyahu's allies and the opposition, appealed for a solution in a televised speech late Thursday.

“What is happening here is a tragedy,” he said as protests continued late into the evening.

Herzog, whose role as president is supposed to be as a unifying force and largely above politics, said the draft promoted by Netanyahu should be dropped immediately. "It is wrong. It is destructive. It undermines our democratic foundations,” he said.

He insisted that weeks of behind-the-scenes talks had brought the sides closer to an agreement. “History will judge you. Take responsibility, now,” he said.

Speaking later in Rome, Netanyahu appeared to praise Herzog’s efforts, saying, “We are all brothers.”

Thursday’s protests also disrupted a visit by US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, whose schedule was rearranged to keep his engagements close to the airport.

Austin briefly waded into Israel’s domestic turmoil, repeating at a news conference President Biden’s recent comments that the “genius of American democracy and Israeli democracy is that they are both built on strong institutions, on checks and balances, and on an independent judiciary.”

He also noted Biden had stressed the need for “building consensus for fundamental changes.”

The protesters “day of resistance to dictatorship” started with crowds descending on the country's main international airport waving Israeli flags and blocking the road leading to the departures area with their cars.

Elsewhere, protesters blocked main intersections and scuffled with police in the seaside metropolis of Tel Aviv and other cities. A small flotilla of paddleboards and kayaks tried to close off a main maritime shipping lane off the northern city of Haifa. Some protesters barricaded the Jerusalem offices of a conservative think tank helping to spearhead the judicial changes.

“Israel is on the verge of becoming an autocratic country. The current government is trying to destroy our democracy, and actually destroy the country,” said Savion Or, a protester in Tel Aviv.

The uproar over Netanyahu's legal overhaul has plunged Israel into one of its worst domestic crises. Beyond the protests, which have drawn tens of thousands of Israelis to the streets and recently became violent, opposition has surged from across society, with business leaders and legal officials speaking out against what they say will be the ruinous effects of the plan. The rift has affected Israel's military, which is seeing unprecedented opposition from within its own ranks.

Later Thursday, the military said it suspended a pilot, identified in Israeli media as Colonel Gilad Peled, until further notice, saying he had organized a pilots’ protest.

The protesters’ main objective Thursday was to complicate Netanyahu’s journey to the airport ahead of a state visit to Rome. Police, handing out traffic tickets as protesters held signs reading, “Dictator: don’t come back!” said they would clear the demonstrators by force if they did not move. There were no immediate reports of serious violence.

Netanyahu, who met Austin before his departure, arrived to the airport in a police helicopter, circumventing the protesters, Israeli media reported. Netanyahu’s office declined to comment.

The police, overseen by ultranationalist National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, pledged to prevent the disturbances and said they had made some 15 arrests.

Protesters descended onto Tel Aviv's main highway, blocking midday traffic as mounted police and a water cannon truck hovered nearby. Police allowed the protesters to remain on the highway for over an hour but cleared it in some places by force ahead of afternoon rush hour.

Red billboards festooning the highway read, “Resistance to dictatorship is mandatory.”

Critics say Ben-Gvir, a key ally in Netanyahu’s coalition government who has dubbed the protesters “anarchists,” is trying to politicize the police.

Later Thursday, Ben-Gvir removed Tel Aviv’s police chief over what he felt was a weak response to the protests, according to Israeli media. Police said Avichai Eshed was being reassigned.