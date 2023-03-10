Can-do attitude prevails, as ‘Shrinking’ earns a second season

“Shrinking” is one of those series that appears to have divided audiences. In it, Jason Segal plays a therapist who, while grieving his wife, decides to throw out the rule book and tell his patients what to do. Created by Segel and Brett Goldstein and Bill Lawrence from “Ted Lasso,” the comedy also features Harrison Ford in an amusing turn as a gruff colleague.

Some like the show’s feelgood vibe, which it shares with “Ted Lasso.” Both Apple TV+ shows give us a sad man with a can-do attitude and a circle of lovable friends. Others find Segel’s emotionalism hard to take, as well as the hang-out vibe (don’t these people work?), among other things. I’m a fan of the show, particularly the later episodes in the season, when the ensemble — which also includes Jessica Williams, Christa Miller, Lukita Maxwell, Michael Urie, and Luke Tennie — more thoroughly gels.