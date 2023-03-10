Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Boston with trad, a 5K, and plenty of Irish cheer

Luck of the Irish St. Paddy’s Pub Crawl Boston PubCrawls.com has organized three days of pub crawls across Boston on and around St. Patrick’s Day. A ticket gets you a wristband that allows entry into any of the participating bars on the crawls — all within walking distance of Faneuil Hall. There will be more than 10 venues with a digital map guiding the way. Select bars will also have themed drinks and live music. Some of the participating businesses include Wild Rover, Koy, The Hong Kong, and The Tam. March 11, 17, and 18. Tickets start at $13.99. Various locations. pubcrawls.com

Ways to celebrate St. Patrick’s’ Day extend far beyond a pint of green beer. Here are a few highlights in the Boston area between now, March 17, and beyond.

Advertisement

Sensory-Friendly St. Patrick’s Day Event Bierman Autism Centers in Needham will host a sensory-friendly celebration with a scavenger hunt leading children throughout the center to different craft rooms and eventually to a pot of gold chocolates. Participants will receive bingo cards and can check off spots at each craft station along their journey. Some of the crafts include creating a leprechaun hat and making a rainbow chain. The center also has sensory-friendly play areas and interactive toy rooms for children to enjoy. March 15, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Free. Bierman Autism Centers-Needham, 145 Rosemary St. A, Needham. eventbrite.com

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

A St. Patrick’s Day Celtic Sojourn The show — taking place in Rockport, Groton, Cambridge, and Beverly, and also online — will honor Celtic tradition and culture through music and dance, including music by Boston native fiddler Katie McNally. Brian O’Donovan, creator and host of the concert series, who has been diagnosed with cancer, hopes to host. March 15-19, various times and locations. Tickets start at $40. celticsojournlive.com

Advertisement

St. Paddy’s Day: West Cork Whiskey Dinner @ the Smoke Shop BBQ Brand ambassador for West Cork Distillers Niamh Higgins will guide guests through a whiskey presentation and tastings of the company’s black cask, bog oak charred cask, and bourbon cask. Appetizers, a barbecue dinner, a special cocktail, and an Irish-inspired dessert accompany each ticket. March 17, 6:30-8:30 p.m. $55. The Smoke Shop BBQ-Harvard Square, 8 Holyoke St., Cambridge. eventbrite.com

The Burren owners Tommy McCarthy and Louise Costello will host a dinner show on St. Patrick's Day weekend. The Burren

St. Patrick’s Day Breakfast The annual breakfast is invite-only, but anyone can watch or listen in on Boston Neighborhood Network and WROL Irish Radio 950 AM. It will be hosted by Senator Nick Collins in the Ironworker’s Local 7 union hall in South Boston, and guests will include Governor Maura Healey and Mayor Michelle Wu as well as members of Congress, Irish dignitaries, and members of the City Council. There will also be music by local trio Curragh’s Fancy. stpatricksdaybreakfastboston.com

St. Patrick’s Day Special Variety Dinner Show The Burren owners Tommy McCarthy, fiddler, and Louise Costello, banjoist, will lead a dinner show complete with traditional Irish songs, stories, and dancing. Performers include singer Robert Elliott, flutist Seamus Noonan, and Irish step dancers. The event, with multiple seatings over three days, also includes a meal of corned beef and cabbage, Guinness beef stew with soda bread, or a vegetarian option — finishing off with the “Burren Shamrock Cake.” March 17-19, Various times. $30-$35. The Burren, 247 Elm St., Somerville. burren.com/music.html

Advertisement

South Boston St. Patrick’s Day Race 2023 If you get to the Southie parade a couple of hours early, you can watch this 5K run, a tradition beginning in 1940, in support of Edgerley Family South Boston Boys & Girls Club’s youth development and teen programs. They provide programs for arts, math, and life skills geared to promoting resilience and kindness among youth. The run takes place on the same route as the South Boston parade, just two hours before the parade starts. March 19, 11 a.m.-noon. $30. Broadway Station. runsignup.com

South Boston St. Patrick’s Day Parade 2023 A tradition since 1901, this event will include marching bands, floats, and, more than likely, attendees decked out in green. The parade begins at the Broadway T Station, runs up to P Street, loops back down, and ends at Andrew Square. March 19, 1-5 p.m. Free. Broadway Station. southbostonparade.org









Maddie Browning can be reached at maddie.browning@globe.com.