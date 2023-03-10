The ball is in Maura Healey’s court when it comes to making things right at the convention center

Black and white employees of the MCCA in recent weeks have filed formal complaints with the attorney general’s office alleging discriminatory practices against Black employees, vendors, and convention guests, according to a bombshell story by my Globe colleague Andrea Estes .

As governor, she has the power to appoint nine of the 13 members who sit on the authority’s board. In one fell swoop, she could install seven new directors, including a chair, and take control with her appointees in the majority.

In dealing with allegations of discriminatory practices at the Massachusetts Convention Center Authority, the ball is in Maura Healey’s court.

The MCCA has denied the allegations. The quasi-public agency’s executive director, David Gibbons, a Baker administration appointee, has suggested the complaints are politically motivated. That could very well be the case, given the public brouhaha between Gibbons and South Boston politicians over the development of a parcel by the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center.

A move by Healey to radically overhaul the board would send an undeniably strong message to the world of conferences and conventions: There is no place for racism in Massachusetts. But it might be a bit too soon for such action. Investigations by the MCCA, the attorney general, and the state auditor are just getting underway. Meanwhile, the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination has yet to receive complaints from these employees; the last filing involving the MCCA occurred in 2019, according to the commission.

But when ― and if ― the time is right, there is precedent for a governor intervening in how the BCEC is run. Consider what happened in April 2015, a few months into Charlie Baker’s first term. The Republican governor halted the $1 billion expansion of the BCEC his predecessor had greenlit and abruptly replaced seven board members, including the chair.

These serious allegations should be properly vetted, but at the same time, the governor should ensure the investigations don’t drag on for months.

Here’s one major reason why: The NAACP national convention is coming to Boston in July with several thousand attendees gathering at the South Boston hall that the MCCA oversees.

The choice of Boston as a host city offers an opportunity for us to write a modern narrative that presents it as a welcoming place in general ― and to Black people in particular ― in contrast to a sometimes shameful history.

We’ve had a Black governor (Deval Patrick) and a Black mayor of Boston (Kim Janey). We elected a Black woman, Ayanna Pressley, to Congress, and we have a Black woman, Rachael Rollins, serving as US attorney. A Black woman, Andrea Campbell, was elected as attorney general last year. And the next president of Harvard ― Claudine Gay — is Black.

But instead of showing off our city with immense pride, our past continues to haunt our present.

Michelle Kinch Shell, who served as the MCCA chair until Baker remade the board in 2015, said in an e-mail that she does not know the current leadership of the agency but reading the news coverage “was crushing to me personally.”

“I loved my time there and believed that we were laying the groundwork to create meaningful change for the organization and for the reputation of the Commonwealth,” said Shell, who is Black, and was appointed by Patrick.

Shell said the board was diverse both along racial and gender lines during her time on it, and included four people of color. Currently, there is only one Black member.

Shell and the previous executive director, Jim Rooney, who now runs the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce, made diversity a priority, from the kinds of conventions MCCA would bring to its facilities to the suppliers the agency uses. The result: Prominent groups of color began gathering in Boston, including the National Urban League and the National Association of Black Journalists.

The intentionality extended to real estate development and maintenance contracts. While the Massachusetts Port Authority is credited with the so-called Massport Model to create a more inclusive development process, the MCCA was the original partner on the concept until Baker put the brakes on expanding the South Boston convention center.

To Darryl Settles — who was on the MCCA board and worked on what became the Massport Model — the biggest takeaway is that diverse leadership matters.

“Regardless of what happens in the end, what’s proven to be true or not true, I think at the end of the day this is a lesson to be learned: that a diverse team is the best way to go forward to avoid situations like this,” said Settles, who is Black, and president of Catalyst Ventures Development.

A looming question is the fate of Gibbons, the MCCA’s executive director, who was hired by Baker in 2016. Gibbons, a former hotel general manager, has two years left on a three-year contract that pays him $265,000 a year. His focus has been on helping the MCCA — which also operates the Hynes Convention Center in the Back Bay, MassMutual Center in Springfield, and the Boston Common garage — become more financially independent and less reliant on subsidies. He also now wants to expand the Southie convention center.

There have been rumors that Linda Dorcena Forry might end up running the MCAA. The former state senator’s district included the South Boston center, and she inserted the Massport Model language into the original expansion bill because she wanted underrepresented groups to be part of the development boom.

Dorcena Forry, who is Black, left politics in 2018 to become a Suffolk Construction executive working on diversity, equity, and inclusion. She left that job in December.

“I’m really excited about my next chapter,” said Dorcena Forry, but “MCCA, leading that organization, is not part of my equation.”

Up until now, Healey could let the convention center authority operate on its own. But not anymore. Beyond the allegations of discrimination, Healey needs to contend with whether she wants to expand the Southie convention center and whether to turn off the lights at the Hynes so it can be redeveloped.

The ball is indeed in Healey’s court. Does she want to play or continue to sit it out?

Shirley Leung is a Business columnist. She can be reached at shirley.leung@globe.com.