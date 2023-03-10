Training program for life science careers draws big donation

Samuels & Associates, a commercial real estate firm, has donated $1 million to Benjamin Franklin Cummings Institute of Technology to establish a scholarship fund to expand access to life sciences careers.

The scholarship fund will cover both tuition and cost of living expenses for selected students in the South End-based school’s biotech program. Samuels & Associates has also pledged to connect Franklin Cummings Tech students to mentorship and internship opportunities with companies that lease space in their buildings, which include a growing life science cluster in the Fenway.

“Our development projects are helping build the biotechnology industry infrastructure in Boston, and through this partnership with Franklin Cummings Tech, we will contribute to creating career opportunities in biotechnology for Franklin Cummings Tech graduates and grow the skilled and diverse workforce the industry needs today,” said Steve Samuels, chairman and principal of Samuels & Associates. “Samuels & Associates is committed to advancing equity and seeing our economy thrive in everything we do, and we believe this scholarship created in partnership with Franklin Cummings Tech will achieve both of these goals.”