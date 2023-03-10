Troubles at Silicon Valley Bank ripple across Boston tech scene

As depositors withdrew their savings this week, the bank had to sell Treasury bonds it owned at a loss, eroding its capital. Now, with the FDIC in control, withdrawals are frozen until Monday and will be limited to $250,000 per account. Customers will get receivership certificates for balances above that amount and won’t have immediate access to the funds unless the bank is quickly acquired by a healthy rival. As of midday Friday, SVB’s website was down.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. took control of SVB on Friday, marking the second-largest bank failure in US history, after SVB’s growing losses due to rising interest rates prompted a run on the bank.

Local startups and investors who depended on Silicon Valley Bank, a key player in the tech economy, on Friday faced the ugly reality that their accounts may be frozen after the California-based financial institution was seized by regulators.

All of that means some local companies could have trouble funding their operations or making payroll.

“This is going to be tough on a lot of founders and startups, a lesson to be learned,” said Adrian Mendoza, founder and general partner of Mendoza Ventures in Boston.

Mendoza lived through prior financial crises and had his firm’s deposits at a diversified group of banks, he said, but other companies over-relied on SVB. “I am getting texts and e-mails from all over,” he said. “We are getting bombarded.”

Venture capitalists said they were reluctantly urging their startups to pare back deposits at SVB in case the bank’s downturn spiraled into a full-blown crisis. The advice came despite the bank’s heavy involvement in supporting startups and after SVB chief executive Greg Becker on Thursday asked customers to remain loyal.

“Startups need to make sure they have backup plans and are planning for the worst-case scenario,” Fady Saad, founder and general partner at Cybernetix Ventures in Boston, said he advised his portfolio companies. “At the same time, we wanted to avoid a domino effect. Silicon Valley Bank has been so supportive of our startups and we’re feeling very bad for what happened.”

SVB has a large office in downtown Boston and often hosts events on behalf of startups and venture capital firms. When the office opened in 2020, SVB said it had more than 250 employees in Boston and Newton working on tech and health care banking and related services. In 2021, SVB acquired Boston Private Bank & Trust, which caters to wealthy individuals and has branches in Boston, Cambridge, Wellesley, and Beverly.

The trouble started this week after SVB said it had lost $1.8 billion on bond investments and was raising a $2.25 billion capital infusion. The bank’s assets ballooned during the recent runup in the tech market as startups raised billions of dollars and deposited it at the bank.

Instead of making loans, SVB invested much of the money in Treasury bonds that don’t mature for years. With the Federal Reserve raising interest rates, prices of the bonds have fallen. If SVB could have held the bonds until maturity, that wouldn’t matter. But the downturn in tech had customers withdrawing more funds, forcing the bank to sell its Treasuries at a loss. As fears about the bank’s stability spread, more customers had withdrawn funds, forcing SVB to sell more bonds and exacerbating the situation.

Now, the bank’s failure due to the tech slowdown could further accelerate the slowdown. That’s because SVB not only holds deposits for many startups, but it also provides services such as helping fundraise and publishing research on the tech market.

“It’s obviously ridiculously important to have a banking partner that understands the needs of startups,” said David Chang, who worked with the bank on his prior startup and is now a general manager at recruiting firm Hunt Club. “They’re going above and beyond the menu of things you pay for to respond to one-off requests startups make. You don’t find that amount of agility at more established banks.”













Aaron Pressman can be reached at aaron.pressman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ampressman.