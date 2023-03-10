Five things to do for fun in and around Boston, March 13-19

Head to Brandeis University to toast the Lyle Ashton Harris: Our first and last love exhibit at the Rose Art Museum’s Spring Opening Celebration. The mixed-media work, on display through July 2, incorporates photographs and textiles and reflects on themes of identity and belonging. The free event, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., will have light refreshments. Register at slate.brandeis.edu .

Wednesday

Art and Ale

Master the ancient art of Japanese marbling at the Crafts and Craft Ales: DIY Suminagashi Coaster Workshop. Attendees will use Suminagashi “floating water” techniques to pour ink on water before transferring it onto coasters. Held at Idle Hands Craft Ales in Malden, the event is for ages 21-plus. 6:30 p.m. Tickets, $64, include one drink. studio.gardenstreets.com

Opening Thursday

Tilt at Windmills

Watch Miguel de Cervantes’ classic Spanish novel get brought to life at Boston Ballet’s Don Quixote. Choreographed by Rudolf Nureyev, the performance, which runs through March 26, brings the tale of romance, chivalry, and adventure to the audience. At Citizens Bank Opera House; times vary. Find tickets, starting at $39, at bostonballet.org.

Friday and Saturday

Nostalgic Tunes

Join R&B enthusiasts at R.E.S.P.E.C.T. – A Celebration of the Music of Aretha Franklin. Featuring the top hits of Franklin’s musical career, the tribute concert will include a live band. Held at the Emerson Colonial Theatre, Friday’s show is at 8 p.m. and Saturday’s shows are at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tickets start at $35. emersoncolonialtheatre.com

Saturday

Get Growing

Celebrate the beginning of spring at the 47th Annual Gardeners’ Gathering. Held at Northeastern University’s Shillman Hall, the free event will feature workshops on topics from beekeeping to urban foraging. Gardener or not, everyone is welcome to attend from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Register at thetrustees.org.

