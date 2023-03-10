Letters to the editor of the Globe Magazine

As a lifelong White Mountain hiker and Appalachian Mountain Club volunteer, I was gratified to read “Death in the White Mountains” (January 29). On practically every hike, I run into at least one ill-prepared group or individual on their way into the wilderness. This well-researched story may help hikers make better decisions. One quibble I have is calling a hiker “relatively experienced” when virtually every summit they’d climbed in the Whites happened in summer and early fall. Hiking in November up here means full-on winter and requires an entirely different set of skills, and the requisite equipment. Many of the folks who hike themselves into trouble have neither.

Peter Thonis

Franconia, New Hampshire





I have hiked in the Rockies. The trails are smooth and wide. There are no rocks in the trail, no twists, and no sudden climbs. Hiking in the White Mountains means walking around and over rocks, sudden climbs up 10 feet of rock face, and fast temperature changes. The trails are thin and not well marked. Better signs on the trails — more than just paint on a tree — are necessary.

Jan Dumas

Revere





I have been hiking in the Whites for 50 years and am always amazed how unprepared hikers are when climbing the peaks. The other surprise is to see so many solo hikers; even the experienced ones seem unaware of the potential hazards they might be facing. [When dangers arise,] they need to swallow their pride and head down the mountain and seek shelter.

Gretchen Colby

Nashua, New Hampshire





There is a significant difference in how amateur versus more seasoned hikers and climbers prepare for their excursions in Northern New England. That gap in training, planning, and preparation is unfortunately leading to the deadliest consequences. And I’m not quite sure how we fix it.

William F.W. McDonald

Westford





Kevin Koczwara’s article is heartbreaking. I hope that hikers planning to visit the White Mountains will read it. Sometimes, accidents just happen but, other times, a lack of preparation leads to tragic consequences. My heart goes out to all who lost family members in the White Mountains.

Helene Mayer

Lexington





Hikers get into trouble in the White Mountains because it is too easy to go from a safe, urban setting to uncontrolled wilderness. Too easy to go from a temperate, survivable environment to a severe arctic environment. We have no mainstream educational programs for enthusiasts to graduate to more difficult, challenging trips, but a burgeoning industry of gear that is supposed to make each hiker a master of the trails. The terrain and the weather dominating the Whites don’t care what boots you are wearing or the three-layer hybrid system you have chosen. What matters is if you can make good decisions about staying alive.

John Callahan

Dunstable





At least one reason for the hiking deaths is people hiking alone. Hiking solo has its rewards but the risk is that there is no one to help, advise caution, or carry additional gear. Go down the list of accidents and most are solo hikers.

Paul Flaherty

Lexington





I have backpacked in the White Mountains in all seasons. I would not hike without winter clothing in summer. Case in point: Tuckerman Ravine Trail in August. We depart the Pinkham Notch Visitor Center wearing shorts and T-shirts. Midway to the top of Mount Washington, we start adding layers. Nearing our destination, the Lakes of the Clouds Hut, it’s so cold that we’re in full winter regalia, the fog so thick that we’re picking our way from cairn to cairn so as not to lose the trail. The Scout motto says it all: Be prepared.

Dave Cohen

Gloucester





As a former hiker in my younger days, I would add four additional suggestions: Stay on the trails, don’t hike alone, leave more time to complete the hike than the directions/maps suggest, and don’t be afraid to turn back if the going gets tough.

Brahm Rockwood

Needham





Preparation, proper gear, and being cognizant of weather conditions are critical. What also is apparent over these years is the number of people on the trails. Years ago, parking at the trailheads was no problem — now I’ve had to take the shuttle or sometimes walk a mile to get to the start of a hike. Some hikers are determined to summit the peaks on the hiking lists no matter what the conditions — thus contributing to the increase in rescues over the recent years.

Jim Jeneral

Sharon





What a helpful but tragic story. As one experienced hiker said to me, “If only people knew enough to turn around and give up the goal in time to save their lives.”

Ann M. McGreevy

Marblehead

Family Dynamics

I was struck by Miss Conduct’s advice on telling kids about addiction, and how it affects families (“Dysfunction Junction,” January 22). One thing [to add is] how we can love someone who is addicted, and treat them kindly and with respect, even when their disease makes relationships and communication challenging. I am learning this through a course on setting boundaries with addicted or mentally ill children. The all-or-nothing approach — the “you’re good” or “you’re bad” perspective, as it relates to addiction — ignores the love for the person beneath the addiction.

Susan Loucks

Falmouth





Even without dysfunctional behaviors, the balance between helping the sibling who has been less successful and fairness to both children is a constant balancing act. To the letter writer: It may feel like a punishment for doing well that she gets more than you. Al-Anon can help you keep your balance through this horrible time. If we don’t take care of ourselves, we can’t help anyone else. Your kids will learn from what you do or don’t do....You do not have to suffer with this for life.

Goldsky

posted on bostonglobe.com

Mixed Blessings

In “Step-Grandparenting Ups and Downs” (Connections, January 22), Patty Dann translated great-aunt into Dutch as “geweldige tante.” This is wrong; great-aunt in Dutch is “oud-tante.”

Lidy de Hollander

Newburyport





Blended families seem to be the norm now. It’s hard work but richly rewarding when it works.

idoubtit

posted on bostonglobe.com





What a lovely essay. A patchwork of family, like that of a patchwork quilt, to wrap around you and embrace you with love.

CambridgeNel

posted on bostonglobe.com

Clued In

A quick note to say how much I am enjoying the new crossword puzzles by Joon Pahk. The themes are both endlessly, impressively inventive and playful; there’s much more modern and tech content. I am finding them super enjoyable to work on. Consider me an appreciative fan.

Lenore Cowen

Cambridge





Pahk’s “Car Talk” crossword (January 29) was particularly good. Kudos to Joon Pahk!

Tom Cafarella

Westwood

Relationship Rebuilding

I loved this Connections, and particularly the happy ending (“My Dad’s Yellow Jacket,” January 29). There is a lesson for everyone here that we should all take to heart. Author Mary Pflum Peterson says it best: “It’s never too late to show up.”

Claire Amirault

Amesbury





If there was a Connections contest, this would win.

Linda Curtis

Newbury

