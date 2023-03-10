For sale: Homes with two-story barns

LOT SIZE 0.25 acre

BEDROOMS 1 BATHS 1

LAST SOLD FOR $233,000 in 2015

PROS Enter this 1940 Cape from the concrete farmer’s porch and step into a living room with box-beam ceilings and hardwood floors. A staircase with geometric wainscoting and built-ins for electronics leads to the bedroom with exposed wood beams. The kitchen has a pass-through to the living area, plus high ceilings, skylights, butcher block counters, and stainless appliances. The spacious bath includes a separate laundry room. The side door opens out to a fenced yard with raised garden beds, garage, and a roomy, two-story barn — which holds a wood stove, custom bar built from wood pallets, and a spiral staircase leading to two upstairs rooms. The house and barn both got new roofs in 2021. CONS Basement is only accessible from outside.

Seth Mitchell, The Mitchell Group, 860-617-1844, MitchellGroupRE.com

$1,500,000

6 MYRTLE STREET / MILLIS

SQUARE FEET 4,428

LOT SIZE 48.12 acres

BEDROOMS 6 BATHS 2 full, 2 half

LAST SOLD FOR $785,000 in 2014

PROS This 1734 farmhouse sits on a 48-acre estate with a two-story, six-stable barn built into a hill and nearly a mile of kayak-friendly frontage on the Charles River. Inside, antique details like Dutch doors, pine floors, and built-in storage abound. Enter into a big kitchen with a pantry and a 60-pane window over the sink. A family room with wood stove connects to the living, dining, and sitting rooms, all with huge fireplaces, and a nearby half bath. Through a foyer off the kitchen (which exits to a patio), find a cozy wood-paneled den with fireplace and window bench. Upstairs, one wing holds four bedrooms and a bath, while the other holds a laundry room, bath, office, and the two largest bedrooms, plus a walk-up attic. CONS High-voltage wires run nearby.

Brian Hickox, Keller Williams Premier Properties, 508-400-0791, brianhickox.kw.com

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.