Softly rounded furniture offers seating, circulation space, and sizzle in a home cocktail lounge.

1 A painting by local artist Carrie Megan from Jessie Edwards Studio hangs over the minimalist fireplace. “It’s a tiny room so we eliminated the mantel,” Tuttle says of the flush stone surround.

“They call it their sexy room,” designer Christine Tuttle says about the sophisticated sitting area, where the Lexington homeowners host friends for drinks before dinner. Keying off the room’s small size and her clients’ adults-only directive — the couple has three kids with another on the way — she created an intimate environment in soothing shades and sinuous silhouettes. “Rounded furniture allowed for maximum seating without sacrificing circulation in this narrow space,” Tuttle says. Crisp lines on the fireplace wall, where the passageway is clear, counterbalance the curvy ensemble, resulting in an alluring after-hours retreat.

2 Low faux shagreen cabinets from RH keep the upper part of the room airy and provide storage, while glossy navy lamps offer contrast and ambient light. “The room isn’t about books and reading, so we didn’t need shelves or floor lamps,” the designer explains.

3 Drapery panels with an embroidered branch pattern infuse texture and movement without making a statement. “We wanted tone-on-tone for subtlety and the client loved the Asian feel,” Tuttle says.

4 Aiming for greenery that felt more special than the typical fiddle leaf fig, Tuttle spotted a tall pencil cactus at Winston Flowers.

5 The lilac sofa orients toward the fireplace and sets off the Holly Hunt cocktail table with mirror-backed, polished resin top. “They kept coming back to this table in the showroom and decided to splurge,” Tuttle says.

6 The ebonized wood bases of the Kelly Wearstler swivel chairs tie to the side table whose cylindrical form echoes the lamps beside the fireplace. “We didn’t want legs that would interfere with the chairs,” Tuttle says.

Marni Elyse Katz is a contributing editor to the Globe Magazine. Follow her on Instagram @StyleCarrot. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.