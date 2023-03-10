Boston archdiocese launches 2023 Catholic Appeal

The Archdiocese of Boston will launch the 2023 Catholic Appeal this weekend, kicking off the annual fundraising effort that accounts for nearly half of the archdiocese’s budget, church officials said Friday.
The fundraiser supports “programs such as addiction recovery and faith community nursing, youth ministry and Catholic education,” as well as funding parishes “as they focus on building vibrant parish communities and fulfilling Christ’s mission to help those most in need,” the archdiocese said in a statement.
“We are reminded that our mission of evangelization, our works of mercy, our service to the poor and the sick, support for vocations, and our witness in support of life depends on the generosity of Catholics across the Archdiocese,” Cardinal Seán P. O’Malley said in the statement.
The Appeal provides funds for 51 ministries serving 249 parishes; 31,000 students and 3,000 faculty across 100 Catholic schools; 25 college and university campuses served by the archdiocese’s Campus Ministry program; more than 350 Faith Formation Directors; 190 faith formation programs for children, college students, and adults; 88 ethnic communities served, 22 languages in which Masses are celebrated each week, 28 hospital chaplains; 64 volunteer faith community nurses train to work in parish communities; and 24 parishes with iThirst programs “to train spiritual companions to accompany those in recovery,” the statement said.
“It is in our common mission to advance the lifesaving ministry of Jesus that we can build communities of love. These are the virtues that help the Church provide aid and attention to areas of greatest need across our many communities,” O’Malley said.
Commitment weekend will take place Saturday and Sunday, the statement said. Donations can be made online at bostoncatholicappeal.org/ways-to-give.
