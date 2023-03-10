Boston archdiocese launches 2023 Catholic Appeal

The Archdiocese of Boston will launch the 2023 Catholic Appeal this weekend, kicking off the annual fundraising effort that accounts for nearly half of the archdiocese’s budget, church officials said Friday.

The fundraiser supports “programs such as addiction recovery and faith community nursing, youth ministry and Catholic education,” as well as funding parishes “as they focus on building vibrant parish communities and fulfilling Christ’s mission to help those most in need,” the archdiocese said in a statement.

“We are reminded that our mission of evangelization, our works of mercy, our service to the poor and the sick, support for vocations, and our witness in support of life depends on the generosity of Catholics across the Archdiocese,” Cardinal Seán P. O’Malley said in the statement.