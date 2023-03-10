Commuters face slower ride as MBTA restricts speeds to 25 m.p.h. on all lines

“Effective immediately, out of an abundance of caution, the Red, Orange, Blue, & Green Lines will operate at speeds of 10-25 mph following findings by the Department of Public Utilities during a recent site visit of the Red Line between Ashmont & Savin Hill,’' the agency tweeted.

The speed reductions were announced by the T in a tweet it posted around 10:19 p.m. Thursday, a change that took effect immediately.

In yet another challenge for Greater Boston commuters, a top speed of 25 miles an hour is in effect on the MBTA’s Red, Orange, Blue, and Green following a safety inspection by the Department of Public Utilities.

The lower speed wasn’t the only issue during the Friday morning commute. On the MBTA’s Mattapan trolley line, shuttle buses were put into use after a mishap at the Milton station where the T is dismantling a crumbling set of stairs despite community opposition.

And on the Blue Line, buses were also being used due to an issue with the power supply between the Maverick and Logan Airport stations in East Boston.

The MBTA said it will provide more information about the systemwide speed restriction at a press conference at 10 a.m. on Friday.

The systemwide restrictions grew out of a recent site visit to the Red Line between the Ashmont and Savin Hill stations by the Department of Public Utilities, the agency said.

On Thursday, MBTA chief safety officer Ronald Ester told board members that on March 6, MBTA officials joined DPU officials to review track conditions between Ashmont and Savin Hill stations, and found the need for several immediate corrective actions.

They included: “Priority one track conditions, third rail insulators, electrical access boxes on the right of way, headlight operations within the subway or within the tunnel, [personal protective equipment] compliance, and safety briefings,” he said.

The MBTA only began publishing slow zone data last month after declining to provide its full list of speed restrictions to the public for months. That data shows that slow zones covered 7.5 percent of the T’s subway tracks in February, up from 6.5 percent in January. Slow zones are areas of track where the MBTA operates trains at reduced speeds because of track defects and other problems.

A 10 miles per hour slow zone was in place in January and February on the Red Line southbound at Fields Corner Station, the data show.

Last year, the Federal Transit Administration directed the MBTA to come up with a plan to repair its tracks and lift its slow zones more efficiently, noting that some slow zones had been in place for years. It also directed the DPU, the MBTA’s state safety oversight agency, to enhance its technical capacity and enforcement capabilities.

The slow down of the entire system announced Thursday comes as the T is operating reduced subway service. The MBTA put those service cuts in place last June and said they would last for the summer as the agency addressed a shortage of dispatchers. But the cuts have remained in place now, and the T said last month it does not have enough operators or trains to restore service.

Information from prior Globe coverage was used in this report.

