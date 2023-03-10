Fane Tower developer scraps plans for what would have been Providence’s tallest skyscraper

“I came to Providence with a vision for a great and iconic project that would provide much-needed housing, quality jobs, and revenue for local government and have worked long and hard to make it a reality,” he said Friday in an written statement. “However, due to recent risk factors outside of my control, it is no longer feasible to move forward with this project. I wish the I-195 Redevelopment District Commission, the City of Providence, and the State of Rhode Island success with their plans for further development in the I-195 District.”

Fane Organization President Jason Fane said the $300 million Fane Tower project at 250 Dyer St. in the city’s Jewelry District, first proposed in 2016, is no longer “feasible.”

PROVIDENCE — The New York developer who sought to build what would have been Rhode Island’s tallest skyscraper has scrapped his plans.

If it had been built, Fane Tower would have been about 100 feet taller than the state’s tallest building, the Industrial Trust Bank building in downtown Providence, often called “the Superman building.”

In December, the Globe reported that after seven years of legal battles and redesigns, Fane announced he had made changes to the plan.

“The current economy of inflation, recession, and supply chain issues, increased construction costs and higher financing costs required cost reduction by more efficient design to maintain project feasibility,” he said in a statement to the Globe in December. “We now have an elegant design that can get built.”

Fane went in front of the I-195 Redevelopment District Commission in January seeking to alter the design of his proposed 46-story luxury residential tower to allow for additional apartments (from 557 to 618). The new proposal would have reduced the size of a parking podium and the amount of indoor retail space.

The scaled back design had eliminated two floors of parking, reduced the parking podium, and scrapped many of the exterior’s balconies. The construction costs remained within the $300 million price tag that Fane previously estimated, and the revised structural concept did not change the height of the building — 550 feet high.

Fane, who has developed buildings in New York and Toronto, told the Globe in 2019, “I have to say that if I understood the delays that were associated with it, I probably wouldn’t have done it.”

In a written statement Friday, Marc Crisafulli, head of the I-195 Redevelopment District Commission, said Fane’s contractual rights to the Dyer Street parcel would lapse later this month, and that the commission was looking forward.

R.I. Senate President Dominick Ruggerio said in a statement that he was disappointed, and that the tower project would have provided badly needed housing and jobs.

A number of Providence council members and groups have voiced opposition to the tower project or its location over the years.

Following Fane’s announcement Friday, Brent Runyon, executive director of Providence Preservation Society, told the Globe the area could now be used for a project that will complement the city.

“I think what it means is that those parcels on the park can now be made for a developer that will add to the vibrancy of that area and be good Providence,” Runyon said. “Because they [Fane Organization] never provided a market study or anything like that, that supported development, we didn’t think that it would happen.”

Runyon said community pushback, the pandemic, and inflation slowed the project.

“It was probably a death knell,” he said. “Certainly glad this thing is finally over.”

In a post on the city website, Ward 1 Councilman John Goncalves posted his response to the announcement.

“I’m aware of the Fane Tower news today. We all know this process took time, energy, and resources, and we want to thank the parties involved for their due diligence. Now we move in another direction. As the city councilor representing the Jewelry District and Downtown neighborhood, I look forward to working with our constituents, Marc Crisafulli, Caroline Skuncik, and the 195 Commission to find an alternative investment and feasible economic project for this integral parcel in the great city of Providence.”





