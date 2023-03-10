Empty bullet casing found in classroom of a Kingston middle school

The shell casing was found by a student who alerted a teacher, Kingston police said in a Facebook statement. Police were alerted shortly before noon, Potrykus said.

Investigators believe an adult unintentionally brought the shell casing to Silver Lake Regional Middle School within their belongings, said Kingston Police Sergeant Zachary Potrykus.

A Kingston middle school was searched Friday after a spent bullet casing was found in a classroom, authorities said.

The school was placed in a “stay put” while police conducted a search using an explosives and firearms detection K-9, the statement said.

The school returned to normal operations after the search revealed nothing else of concern, the statement said, and police declared the situation was all clear shortly before 1 p.m., Potrykus said.

Advertisement

Kingston is the second school district South of Boston where empty bullet casings were found in a classroom.

At least three empty shell casings were found in a fourth-grade classroom at the Donovan Elementary School in Randolph over multiple days in January. Randolph police conducted a search for each incident, and believe all three cases were related.

The Donovan principal sent a letter to parents saying that five students were involved in the shell casings and were being disciplined, the Globe reported.





Claire Law can be reached at claire.law@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @claire_law_.