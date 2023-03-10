FBI Boston helps return 2,700-year-old stolen artifact to Iraqi government

“This specific piece is distinct because it is the first artifact that was looted from Baghdad to end up in a United States museum collection,” said FBI Boston Special Agent in Charge Joseph R. Bonavolonta.

FBI agents in Atlanta had been investigating the art crime since January 2022, and with the help of agents from Boston, the stolen 2 1/4-inch figure, named “Furniture Fitting with Sphinx Trampling a Youth,” was located in Atlanta at Emory University’s Michael C. Carlos Museum, the FBI said.

The FBI’s Boston office helped return a 2,700-year-old ivory art piece to the Iraqi government on Wednesday, 20 years after it was believed to have been looted from a museum in Baghdad, the FBI said in a statement.

The figure is dated back to the Iron Age and 7th Century BCE and was purchased by Emory University's Michael C. Carlos Museum in 2006, the FBI said. FBI Boston

The figure, which dates back to the Iron Age and the seventh century B.C., is believed to have been stolen from the Iraq Museum in 2003 and purchased by the Carlos Museum in 2006 after administrators were allegedly shown a fake provenance that said it entered the United States in 1969, the FBI said.

FBI agents determined the artifact belonged to Iraq after consulting with historians and experts, including one who photographed it in Baghdad in the 1980s, the FBI said. Staff at the Carlos Museum gave the artifact to FBI agents in December.

Officials held a ceremony Wednesday at the Iraqi Embassy in Washington, D.C., where a special agent with the FBI Art Crime Team presented the artifact to the Iraqi charge’ d’affaires for repatriation.

FBI Art Crime Team Special Agent Jake Archer and Salwan Sinjaree, the Iraq Embassy's chief of mission, sign forms Wednesday to officially facilitate the stolen artifact's return. FBI Boston

“While we realize there was no ill intent on behalf of Emory University, we are glad our agents could return a small part of history back to where it belongs in Iraq,” said Keri Farley, special agent in charge of FBI Atlanta.

Neither of the FBI agencies nor the Carlos Museum could be reached for comment.

