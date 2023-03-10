Framingham man sentenced in business e-mail compromise scheme

Gustaf Njei, 27, was also sentenced Thursday to two years of supervised release and ordered to pay $94,630 in restitution to victims, according to a joint statement from the US Attorney’s office for Massachusetts and the FBI Boston bureau.

A Framingham man has been sentenced to 27 months in federal prison for his role in a business e-mail compromise scheme that tricked victims into wiring him hundreds of thousands of dollars into an overeas account he controlled, law enforcement officials said Friday.

Njei was convicted in December by a federal jury of wire fraud and money laundering, and other charges, the statement said.

Using hacked and spoofed e-mail accounts, Njei’s co-conspirators tricked victims into wiring money to a bank account under Njei’s control, the statement said, which was in the name of a fake business,” Njei Trading.”

Njei then transferred part of the funds to an overseas bank account, the statement said, and split the remainder with a co-conspirator in the US.

The network of online scammers is growing, said United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins.

“Mr. Njei knew he was engaging in a devastating fraud scheme, but all that mattered to him was lining his pockets with proceeds stolen from unwitting innocent victims,” Rollins said in the statement. “Since June 2016, victims have lost over $43 billion to BEC fraud schemes just like the one Mr. Njei and his co-conspirators engaged in.”

Joseph R. Bonavolonta,Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Division, said “scam artists like Gustaf Njei” must be held accountable.

“Every year, victims lose billions of dollars of their hard-earned money, along with many sleepless nights, and fear losing their businesses and credibility,” Bonavolonta said in the statement. “This case shows the FBI will do everything it can to find and hold financial fraudsters like Mr. Njei accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

Claire Law can be reached at claire.law@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @claire_law_.