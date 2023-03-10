Gloucester’s Indigenous history showcased in 400th anniversary celebration

“The goal of this collaborative project is to better tell the history and contemporary reality of Native people living in Massachusetts,” said Miranda Aisling, head of education and engagement for the Cape Ann Museum, which is leading the project.

A Native-led company, SmokeSygnals , is building a replica of a wetu — a traditional Indigenous domed dwelling — and a “ muhsh8n ,” a type of dug-out canoe used by Native peoples, for public display during and after the anniversary year.

As Gloucester marks its 400th anniversary this year, a collaborative initiative is helping ensure the commemoration does not overlook the Indigenous people who populated the region long before English settlers arrived in 1623.

The museum’s director, Oliver Barker, said at the museum’s urging, that same goal also helped guide planning for the larger anniversary observance, which was named “Gloucester 400+” to highlight that Gloucester’s story extends back more than four centuries.

“We wanted to draw attention to the fact that there is 12,000 years of Indigenous history and engagement with this land which we now know as Cape Ann,” Barker said.

In addition to SmokeSygnals, the museum is partnering with the city, Discover Gloucester, and the Gloucester 400+ Committee on “Native Waters; Native Lands — A Muhsh8n and Wetu in Gloucester.” The Essex County Community Foundation is supporting the project with a $25,000 grant.

Steven Peters, creative director of SmokeSygnals, on Indigenous Heritage Day on Sept. 24, 2022 at the Cape Ann Museum's CAM Green campus. In this photo, Peters is attaching the stone artifacts to a fishing net made by Mashpee Wampanoag artist Darius Coombs. Cape Ann Museum

Mashpee-based SmokeSygnals creates content related to Native history and culture for museums and other institutions, according to its creative director, Steven Peters. About 85 percent of the firm’s staff — including Peters — belong to the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe.

He said SmokeSygnals believes the best way to accurately present Native history is to allow Indigenous people to “tell it in their voice and image.” For too long, museums and educational institutions “have been trying to tell our story and not getting it right.

“Gloucester is trying to be inclusive and that’s really what Indigenous people have been asking for for the past 100 years,” Peters added. “Past anniversary commemorations weren’t done correctly. Today we’ve come a long way and I think Gloucester is taking the right step to move us forward.”

Various native tribes historically inhabited Cape Ann and the surrounding region, according to the Cape Ann Museum’s Aisling, who noted that artifacts dating back 11,000 years have been found in an archaeological site in Ipswich.

SmokeSygnals will construct the wetu using cedar saplings outdoors on the Cape Ann Museum Green campus in late April or early May. Visitors can watch the work and then see the completed wetu, which will remain on the site for a few years.

Locating the wetu near the museum’s 1710 White-Ellery House “allows us to present a dialogue between what native homes would have looked like and what an English Colonial home would have looked like in the same time period,” Aisling said.

SmokeSygnals will build the muhsh8n in Mashpee, adding finishing touches during the Gloucester 400+ Committee’s cultural heritage festival Oct. 7-8 at Stage Fort Park. The canoe will then be on display at the CAM Green the next two summers.

The museum and SmokeSygnals previously collaborated in an effort last year that culminated in an Indigenous Heritage Day at the CAM Green, which included the presentation of three museum-owned Indigenous artifacts that had been restored by Mashpee Wampanoag artist Darius Coombs.

The project complements other ongoing efforts by the museum to highlight Native history and culture, including a new exhibit featuring five artifacts loaned by the Peabody Essex Museum in Salem, three of them stone drills from the Ipswich site.

Gloucester Mayor Greg Verga praised the efforts of the partners contributing to the Native Waters; Native lands project.

“A key piece of the Gloucester 400+ anniversary is to acknowledge and learn about our community’s past,” he said. “This meaningful installation creates that opportunity for residents and visitors to thoughtfully learn from and experience a piece of Native history and culture. I am personally looking forward to this project and continuing to learn about Gloucester’s story.”

John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.