Life goes down a ‘Rabbit Hole’

Set in Larchmont, a New York City suburb, the play probes a family’s struggle to navigate deep grief after the death of a child and discover how to recover a meaningful life when things fall apart. According to the Kingston theater company, the child’s grieving parents “must learn to cope with well-intentioned family, uncomfortable friends, and each other, as they try to rediscover that lining of hope that used to surround their marriage.”

The True Repertory Theatre of Kingston is bringing a Pulitzer Prize-winning play about a couple coping with their grief after the loss of a child to a regional venue. “Rabbit Hole,” written by David Lindsay-Abaire, premiered on Broadway in 2006 and was awarded a Pulitzer for drama the following year.

“This is such a well-written play,” said Victoria Bond, the play’s director, , who earned a degree in performing arts from Emerson College and pursued an acting career in New York. “The playwright has an incredible ability to wade deep into dramatic water and then suddenly provide the audience unexpected laughter. It is so true to how we experience and cope with tragedy.”

Donald Sheehan and Victoria Bond perform in The True Repertory Theater's production of "Rabbit Hole" at The Beal House in Kingston. Avary Bond

“This play asks us to confront our understanding of grief and how we process it,” said Donald Sheehan, True Repertory’s artistic director. “Given all that the community has been through,” he continued, referring to the pandemic, “it feels like the right time to share this play.” Sheehan, who plays the role of the husband and father in “Rabbit Hole,” has worked with theaters such as Williamstown Theatre Festival, Trinity Rep, and Boston TheaterWorks.

True Repertory Theatre will stage the play at The Beal House, located at 222 Main St. in Kingston, on two weekends, March 17-19 and 24-26, with Friday shows taking place at 8 p.m. and Sunday shows taking place at 3 p.m. The Saturday show on March 18 takes place at 8 p.m., while the March 25 performance takes place at 3 p.m.

The theater plans to promote public awareness of the services of the Hope Floats Healing and Wellness Center in Kingston at each of the play’s performances. Tickets are $25, $22 for seniors and students, available at truereptheatre.com/impostertickets or at the door.

In other upcoming regional offerings, Milton Community Concerts will present a performance by Stuart Ryerse, a skilled multi-instrumentalist, composer, improviser, singer, and juggler on Sunday, March 19 at 3 p.m. at First Parish of Milton, located at 535 Canton Ave. In a program titled “Tunes and Tosses: An Afternoon with Virtuoso Musician and Juggler Stuart Ryerse (and friends),” the Boston-based performer will offer a wide variety of music, including Celtic, folk, and classical. Concert series producer Timothy Steele said Ryerse will be “playing piano, recorder, mandolin, and guitar as well as singing.” He will be joined by multi-instrumentalists Caroline Dressler and Giulia Haible and by pianist Steele.

Ryerse, who earned a degree in contemporary improvisation from the New England Conservatory, has performed with a variety of ensembles including the Harvard Baroque Chamber Orchestra, the Boston Recorder Orchestra, and the dance ensemble Renaissonics. Concert tickets at the door are $20 general admission, $10 senior, and free for 18 and under.

In a free public library program, Weymouth author Steve Puleo will speak at Walpole Public Library on his book “Voyage of Mercy,” the remarkable story of a mission of relief from America to Ireland during the potato famine. The ship USS Jamestown, a converted warship, left Boston in 1847 with food for Ireland, an unprecedented mission in size and scope. The author’s talk will take place in the community room of the library at 143 School St. on Tuesday, March 14, at 7:30 p.m. All are welcome.

The Gardening Green Expo 2023, sponsored by the North and South Rivers Watershed Association, will offer advice on “Climate-Wise Gardening,” in a live event at Kennedy’s Country Gardens, 85 Cushing Highway, Scituate, on Saturday, March 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. “After the heat and drought of recent years, gardeners are looking for ways to reevaluate their plant choices for future climate extremes,” the association said.

The expo also offers “free live Zoom” presentations starting Monday, March 13 through Friday, March 17. Doug Tallamy, the author of “Bringing Nature Home,” will speak on “The Nature of Oaks” on Thursday, March 16. “Oaks sustain a complex and fascinating web of wildlife,” the association said. Register for the Zoom presentations through nsrwa.org.

The Hull Lifesaving Museum is sending a call to artists for entries for its “Sea & Sky Juried Art Show.” The annual show, the museum said, celebrates “the beauty of our coastal environment and the richness of the artistic community” in the South Shore and beyond. Artists may submit up to three original works in any media to the museum located at 1117 Nantasket Ave. on Sunday and Monday, March 12-13, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, go to lifesavingmuseum.org/

Robert Knox can be reached at rc.knox2@gmail.com.