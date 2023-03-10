Man arrested in major drug investigation in Plymouth County

Lue Andrade, 27, of Bridgewater is facing multiple charges following an investigation into drug trafficking in Plymouth County that started in January by State Police assigned to the district attorney’s office, drug investigators from State Police and Brockton police, Bridgewater police and the State Police gang unit, Cruz’s office said in a statement.

A man was arrested Friday for allegedly distributing fentanyl and cocaine after police seized over 400 grams of the suspected drugs from locations in Bridgewater and Brockton, along with a gun and over $60,000 in cash, according to the Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz.

He is due to be arraigned in Brockton District Court Monday on charges of trafficking of a class A substance, fentanyl, trafficking of a class B substance, cocaine, possession of a firearm with no FID card, possession of ammunition, with no FID card, possession of a large capacity feeding device, and improper storage of a firearm, the Plymouth district attorney’s office said in a statement.

Investigators obtained a warrant out of Brockton District Court Thursday to conduct searches at 326 Vernon S in Bridgewater, and 105 Forest Ave. in Brockton, prosecutors said. They also received a warrant to search a silver BMW SUV.

Investigators executed the search in Bridgewater at 9:30 a.m. Friday and found a Glock 19 firearm, cash, three phones and Andrade’s passport, prosecutors said. Andrade was placed under arrest without incident.

Investigators also searched the unoccupied apartment in Brockton and found a bag with a white powdery substance, five bags of a white powdery and hard rock substance, five scales, and cutting agents, prosecutors said. They also seized a black backpack that contained suspected narcotics stored in plastic baggies.

“In total, the weight of suspected Fentanyl seized was approximately 90 grams, and the total amount of suspected Cocaine confiscated was approximately 407 grams,” prosecutors said. “The total amount of cash taken from the two addresses was over $60,000.”

The suspected drugs will be sent to the State Police Crime Lab where they will be tested for analysis, prosecutors said. The investigation is ongoing.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.