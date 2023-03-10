Man’s body washes up on White Horse Beach in Plymouth, police say

Authorities are investigating after a man’s body washed up Thursday on White Horse Beach in Plymouth, officials said.

Police received a report of the body around 4:30 p.m. in the area of Boathouse Lane, according to a statement from Police Chief Dana Flynn.

“First responders were able to retrieve the body of a fully clothed male,” Flynn said. “It was evident the individual had been in the water for a significant period of time.”