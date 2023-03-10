Man’s body washes up on White Horse Beach in Plymouth, police say

Authorities are investigating after a man’s body washed up Thursday on White Horse Beach in Plymouth, officials said.
Police received a report of the body around 4:30 p.m. in the area of Boathouse Lane, according to a statement from Police Chief Dana Flynn.
“First responders were able to retrieve the body of a fully clothed male,” Flynn said. “It was evident the individual had been in the water for a significant period of time.”
There was no identification on the body, Flynn said. The State Medical Examiner is assisting in the investigation to identify the man, police said.
No further information was immediately available.
