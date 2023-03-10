MBTA Blue Line power problem causes delays and frustration among riders: ‘It basically took five times as long’

The MBTA initially advised the public about the issue around 5:30 p.m. on Twitter and delayed train service did not resume until 10:30 a.m. Friday, a 17-hour stretch in which shuttle buses slowed commuters’ journeys.

A downed wire near Wood Island Station Thursday night forced MBTA riders to divert to shuttle buses between Suffolk Downs and Maverick, causing massive delays, confusion, and frustration among riders.

Vicki DiLorenzo was on her way home to East Boston from a friend’s house Thursday evening, a trip she said usually takes under 20 minutes. On Thursday, it took nearly 2 hours.

“I made light of it in the moment, but it is kind of ridiculous that it basically took five times as long,” DiLorenzo said.

Advertisement

DiLorenzo narrowly missed the train when she entered the fare gates at Savin Hill and waited 23 minutes for the next train to arrive, she said, even though the platform display indicated the train would arrive in 11 minutes.

The downed wire meant she rode a few stops on the Blue Line, then had to wait another 10 minutes at Maverick for a shuttle that had enough room for her to board.

“The ride itself was just really long and slow,” said DiLorenzo, who takes the Blue Line almost every day. “It was 25 minutes or so from Maverick to Suffolk Downs, which is usually a super quick few stops.”

She added that the MBTA made no loudspeaker announcements at Suffolk Downs to communicate with riders what was causing the train delays.

“I can’t imagine what it would be like to be dealing with that [while] trying to get home from work and having kids to take care of,” DiLorenzo said.

The Blue Line problems come as the embattled MBTA dealt another blow to riders, announcing Thursday evening that the Red, Orange, Blue, and Green lines would cap speeds at 25 mph across the system, effective immediately. The speed restrictions were ordered after the transit agency realized it could not document the results of a safety inspection conducted on train tracks in February, Acting MBTA Manager Jeff Gonneville said at a press conference Friday.

Advertisement

Restrictions on the Red, Orange, and Blue Lines were later lifted, but the top speed of 25 miles an hour remained in place for the Green and Mattapan trolley lines, Gonneville said. Other “localized restrictions” remain in effect on all subway lines.

The Blue Line delays Thursday night had several riders taking to Twitter to share videos of their experiences and express their frustration with the MBTA.

“I gave up after 20 mins waiting for the shuttle and walked home,” tweeted user @DavidZhouTweets. “Found the broken train though between airport and wood island!”

Another user, @AndrewBurke12, posted a video of an overcrowded State Street platform while people crammed into a Maverick-bound train.

“The second train in the last hour just left State Street train stop. Too many people to get on,” he tweeted.

The fiasco was followed by hours of further delays Friday morning as the MBTA continued shuttle service between Maverick and Suffolk Downs as they performed maintenance and repairs due to a reported power problem at Airport Station.

“I can’t believe that this keeps getting worse ... something’s gotta give,” DiLorenzo said. “I really hope that it gets better, but it’s sometimes hard to look at the big picture here and feel particularly optimistic.”

Advertisement

Sonel Cutler can be reached at sonel.cutler@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cutler_sonel.