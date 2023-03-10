NH state representative arrested after video shows him yelling at plow driver

The plow driver, Wentworth Highway Road Agent Paul Manson, said Greeson was standing in front of his truck in the middle of the road and yelling at him while he was out plowing the towns’ streets as a storm dropped nearly a foot of snow in the area on Saturday. Wentworth is a rural town about 15 miles northwest of Plymouth, N.H.

Representative Jeffrey Greeson , 51, a Republican of Wentworth, was arrested Friday and charged with disorderly conduct, criminal threatening, and simple assault, New Hampshire State Police said in a statement . He was released on personal recognizance and is due back in court on May 18.

A New Hampshire state representative is facing charges after he was seen on video berating a snow plow driver with profanity and vulgar name-calling during a snowstorm last weekend.

Advertisement

Manson said he got out of his truck to talk to Greeson, whom he did not know, and brought his phone to record the interaction. Manson shared the video with the Globe.

“Push it over there, out of the road, over there,” Greeson shouts while pointing off-camera as the video begins. He then looks at the camera and utters an expletive at Manson before making an obscene gesture with his hand.

The video, which is just under 1 minute and 40 seconds, later shows Greeson walking up to Manson and shouting “Get it off the road and you don’t put it in my driveway,” before appearing to put his hand on the camera lens. Manson can be heard telling Greeson not to touch him. Greeson is then heard calling Manson a vulgar name before walking away.

Greeson, a retired Navy officer and pastor serving his second term in the House, also did not respond to messages sent Friday seeking comment.

Advertisement

“It was nasty, he called me some really nasty things,” Manson said in a phone interview Friday night. “I’m sure other plow drivers deal with this stuff and it’s insane. We’re out there just trying to make the roads safer for people to travel on.”

Manson said he was shaking as he climbed back into his truck after Greeson walked away.

“I called the chief of police but he wasn’t working and he told me to call the State Police, which I didn’t want to do but he said this isn’t petty and you’ve got to call them,” Manson said.

A state trooper met Manson at the Wentworth Highway Department, and Manson showed them the video.

“They understood and took it into their own hands,” Manson said.

Manson, who does not live in Wentworth, said he was not aware Greeson was a member of the New Hampshire House until after he posted his video of the interaction on Facebook.

“When I found out he was a state rep, I was appalled,” Manson said. “I would never vote for someone who acts like that.”

Greeson, who represents Grafton County’s sixth district, is a member of the House judiciary committee. Messages were sent to the committee leaders as well as the office of House Speaker Sherman Packard seeking comment.

Manson said he returned to work Monday morning and found a message left by Greeson, who apologized for his actions.

“No one deserves to be treated like that,” Manson said. “We live in New England and snow gets pushed into your driveway and that’s a pain, but be nice to these plow drivers who are just trying to make it good for citizens who are trying to get somewhere.”

Advertisement

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.