Police help the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile

On Feb. 26, Pepperell Police Sergeant Jay Friend and Officer Justin Zink were called to the area of the rotary to help out with a vehicle backing into a driveway. But this wasn’t just any vehicle needing assistance — it was the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile. In case you’re not familiar, the Wienermobile is a hot dog on wheels that drives around promoting Oscar Mayer products. It’s been around since 1936 and is something of an advertising icon. “Sergeant Friend and Officer Zink relished the opportunity to help out,” police wrote on Facebook .“ To be frank, they did such a great job we should all give them a condiment!”

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

AGGRESSIVE TURKEYS

At 4:47 p.m. on Feb. 13, Wilmington police helped a woman walking across the street near Dollar Tree “due to turkeys following her.” Less than a week later, turkeys were intimidating people at another nearby establishment across the street. This time, it was at the urgent care health center at Wilmington Plaza, located across the street. At 8:03 a.m. on Feb. 19, Wilmington police received a report from an employee at the health center that two turkeys were in front of the entrance “not letting patients in.” The log entry stated that police responded and officers reported the “turkeys were moved along for now.”

HE DROPPED THE LOOT

At 9:13 a.m. on Jan 30, a man allegedly smashed a window of a jewelry store on Main Street in Watertown. A witness told police the man threw a rock through the window and then ran down Spring Street and turned left into a parking lot behind CVS. Police were told that as the alleged thief was fleeing from the scene, he dropped a silver watch that was taken from the display case behind the broken window. Thankfully, nothing else appeared to be missing from the store.

HOW BRAZEN CAN YOU GET?

An interesting case of brazen theft was reported to Stow police at 10:29 a.m. on Feb. 16, when people came into the police station to report a larceny from their work site. They told police a tool and windows had been stolen from the job. The log entry said the workers were then contacted by someone “asking if they wanted to buy a tool and windows.” Police Chief Michael Sallese said the theft is still under investigation.

AN ERRAND TURNS INTO AN ARREST

Feb. 18 was a Saturday night, and that’s when an 18-year-old male went into the Pepperell police station to pick up some paperwork. The teenager probably didn’t expect what was going to happen next. “Upon conversing with the young man, Sergeant Coburn detected a strong odor of marijuana and also the odor of alcoholic beverages coming from the man,” police wrote. “The young man admitted to having marijuana in his vehicle and after further investigation alcohol was discovered as well.” If you can’t guess what happened next, we’ll tell you: He was arrested.

