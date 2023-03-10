Rain, snow, or shine, Mill City Weather is the go-to source in Merrimack Valley

“It seems like there’s a lot more media hype around storms than back in the day, and we don’t want to be part of that,” Kelley said. “A lot of people rely on us, which is a big responsibility — in a nice way.”

Founder Shawn Kelley of Dracut, 28, is equal parts proud and humbled by the responsibility of providing precise data regarding potential storms and near-misses, snow emergencies and parking bans, school delays and closings, and any weather-related incidents.

Despite competition from a dizzying array of weather websites, news channels, and phone apps, Mill City Weather has attracted more than 24,000 Facebook followers seeking reliable forecasts for the Merrimack Valley.

Kelley’s penchant for accuracy in a field rife with a seeming lack of consequence resonates with followers such as Joel Boyd, who met Kelley shortly after assuming his post as superintendent of the Lowell Public Schools in 2019. While Boyd initially e-mailed Kelley for his opinion on the local impact of forecasted storms, he now texts or calls to talk through mixed messages from other meteorologists.

“Shawn is a great partner and a real asset to our schools and this community,” said Boyd, noting his responsibility to “weigh all the information available before making the high-risk decision to close our schools.”

“We have to prioritize the safety of our students, but we’re also concerned about access to critical services that are only available when school is open,” Boyd added. “Shawn is easily accessible and very supportive of sharing resources and answering whatever questions I might have when those situations occur.”

Kelley knows from firsthand experience that weather can have serious consequences. He attributes his interest in meteorology to a childhood incident in which his family came too close for comfort to lightning while awaiting a Fourth of July band concert and fireworks in Lowell.

“We were standing on Pawtucket Boulevard when lightning came straight down across the river. There wasn’t any sound at first, but then the boom was unbelievably loud,” said Kelley, estimating he was 5 or 6 years old at the time. “I wondered, ‘How did that happen?’ My interest in weather sparked from there.”

Kelley, who grew up searching the Internet to advance his understanding of meteorology and weather systems, had gained enough confidence by high school to post a seven-day forecast on his personal Facebook page. After a friend shared it, a mutual acquaintance commented, “That was an accurate forecast. Will you do it again?’”

Kelley continued to oblige, launching Mill City Weather when Facebook pages were introduced in 2010. He said the service “really took off” due to his added time, effort, and social media engagement after graduating from Greater Lowell Technical High School in 2012.

In addition to Facebook, Mill City Weather has attracted 2,719 followers on Twitter @MillCityWeather and 1,597 followers on Instagram @millcitywx. Kelley has appeared weekly on Dracut Access Television for the past three years, with his goal of earning the community’s trust rewarded by Mill City Weather being named the official weather source for the Lowell Folk Festival and Dracut Old Town Day.

On a typical day, Kelley wakes at 4 a.m. and spends the next hour analyzing data from various weather models, programs, and weather monitor stations in 17 locations throughout the Merrimack Valley. The weather stations pull data, including temperature, humidity, wind speed, wind direction, and precipitation. He then creates a preliminary eight-day forecast, which he continually fine-tunes before posting after returning home from his full-time job at Ace Hardware in Arlington. He also works Sundays as a greenskeeper at Vesper Country Club in Tyngsborough.

“There are a lot of five-day, seven-day, and 10-day forecasts out there,” said Kelley. “I do eight days because I want to be unique.”

Whenever a storm warning is issued, his team activates “storm mode” with live reports, radar images, snowfall reports from followers, and other updates frequently posted across its platforms.

After a winter storm watch went into effect March 3, for example, Mill City Weather predicted 4 to 8 inches of heavy, wet snow and wind gusts as high as 40 miles per hour in portions of Massachusetts throughout the following day.

“Confidence is low to medium on amounts,” Kelley wrote, citing factors including the easterly wind limiting snowfall potential and warmer ground temperatures. “It’s not an easy storm to forecast, but this is the best we got!”

In the end, Mill City Weather verified snowfall totals of 4.5 inches in Dracut and 4.6 inches in Lowell.

Kelley, who has earned praise as “the real MVP” and “most accurate go-to weather source” in Facebook comments, said he reads all comments and takes any criticism to heart.

“Accuracy is everything to me,” said Kelley, who is awaiting permission to mount a live camera atop Lowell City Hall to provide a real-time look at weather conditions. He is also working to grow advertising revenue to develop a mobile app, and further improve forecasts through additional program subscriptions and technology.

“My goal has always been to stand out from the others,” Kelley said. “Now I want to take Mill City Weather to the next level.”

Cindy Cantrell may be reached at cindycantrell20@gmail.com.