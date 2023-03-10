Roslindale man, 19, was racing in lead up to fatal crash on I-93 in Braintree, State Police say

Following an investigation, Quetant was arrested Wednesday at his Washington Street home and arraigned in Quincy District Court, where he was ordered held in lieu of $25,000 cash bail, according to court records and State Police.

Hedweens Quetant, was allegedly racing another vehicle the night of Feb. 19 when he crashed into an SUV driven by Michael Wojdag, 46, of Hanson,who was traveling with two passengers, State Police said on Friday. Wojdag was thrown from his vehicle and was later pronounced dead at South Shore Medical Center in Weymouth.

A 19-year-old Roslindale man is facing manslaughter and other charges stemming from a crash on Interstate 93 in Braintree last month that left another man dead, authorities said.

Authorities say Quetant was driving a black 2019 Honda Civic at about 120 miles per hour in the right lane when he struck Wojdag’s Chevrolet Tahoe, which was traveling about 75 miles per hour in the second lane from the right. The collision sent both vehicles off the right side of the road, State Police said.

First responders found Wojdag on the ground near the SUV and began life-saving measures before he was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased, State Police said. A 45-year-old woman and a teenage boy who were riding as passengers were also taken to the hospital with minor injuries, authorities said.

Quetant was driving with four passengers ranging in age between 18 and 20, State Police said. Neither Quetant nor his passengers were injured.

Quetant and his passengers were found standing in the breakdown lane near the wrecked Honda, which was owned by a relative of Quetant who was not in the vehicle, State Police said.

Witnesses who were driving on I-93 north around the time of the crash told investigators that they saw two vehicles, including a black sedan, moving at speeds of more than 100 miles per hour, State Police said.

“One of the witnesses identified one of the racing vehicles as a black Honda Civic while another witness, who stopped at the scene of the crash, believed that the Civic that had crashed was one of the cars that sped by him,” State Police said in a statement.

Authorities said Quetant made statements about the crash and the speed he was driving to troopers that were contradicted by witness statements and evidence gathered by investigators.

At his arraignment, Quetant pleaded not guilty to charges of manslaughter, motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, racing a motor vehicle, and witness intimidation, according to court records. He is being represented by an attorney with the Committee for Public Counsel Services.

“It is very early in the investigation, and Mr. Quetant maintains his innocence,” Robert McGovern, communications director for CPCS, said in an e-mail Friday. “Because it is so early in the investigation, we are going to refrain from commenting further.”

The identity of the driver Quetant was allegedly racing against remains under investigation, State Police said.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.