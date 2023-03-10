‘When you change your clocks, check your alarms,’ Mass. fire marshal recommends

“As we ‘spring forward’ this weekend, remember to check your alarms when you change your clocks,” said State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey in a statement Friday. “Unless you have newer alarms with sealed, long-life batteries, this is a good time to replace the alkaline batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.”

With daylight savings time set to start at 2 a.m. Sunday, Massachusetts fire officials say it’s also time to check the batteries on smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms.

Smoke alarms more than 10 years old should be replaced entirely, Ostroskey said. Carbon monoxide alarms need to be replaced after five to seven years, said Shrewsbury Fire Chief James Vuona, who is also president of the Fire Chiefs Association of Massachusetts.

“If your alarm is out of date, or if there’s no date at all, it’s time to replace the alarm,” Vuona said in the statement. “An alarm’s manufacturing date is printed on the back of the device.”

If a battery-operated alarm needs to be replaced, the new one should be photoelectric, have sealed long-life batteries and a hush feature, the statement said, as required by the state fire safety code. These are easier to maintain and less likely to be disabled by someone using the batteries for other appliances.

Working alarms are crucial home safety tools, Ostroskey said. Carbon monoxide, which causes hundreds of deaths and tens of thousands of hospitalizations in the US each year, can be produced by everyday household appliances including stoves, grills, furnaces, generators as well as vehicles, Ostroskey said.

“We can’t see, smell, or taste carbon monoxide,” Ostroskey said. “Working CO alarms are the only way to detect this invisible killer.”

Residents are advised to have a plan with at least two routes to leave a dwelling in the event of a fire.

“In the average house fire, you could have less than three minutes to escape after the smoke alarm activates,” Ostroskey said.

Older adults are especially at risk, the statement said, with more than a third of last year’s fire deaths involving people over the age of 65.

“Be sure everyone in the home knows what to do and where to go when the alarm sounds, including young children, older adults, and persons with disabilities,” Vuona said. “Always keep doorways, stairways, and windows clear of furniture and other obstructions so you can leave quickly and safely.”

