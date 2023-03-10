Women’s history, barks and books, and a search for spring

The PEG Center for Art & Activism in Newburyport will unveil a new art exhibit, “Through These Eyes: The Many Faces of Patriotism,” at its 3 Harris St. gallery with a public opening reception from 6 to 8 p.m. on March 16. Focused on the different interpretations of American identity and patriotism through a variety of mediums, the exhibit features work from six renowned and emerging artists from New England and Virginia and will run from March 10 to May 17. For more information about the gallery and its programs, go to thepegcenter.org .

More than a dozen residents from NewBridge on the Charles in Dedham volunteered Feb. 23 at Cradles to Crayons, a nonprofit providing supplies to homeless and low-income children. Residents helped to sort and pack clothing donations at the organization’s warehouse in Newton . Leticia Prieto Alvarez, Memory Care Assisted Living therapeutic program manager, said as residents and Cradles to Crayons staff worked together, they “were one team working, singing, laughing, and doing something purposeful together.” To learn more about the communities, go to bit.ly/3kpfEIy .

In an event full of barks and books, the Mansfield Public Library is inviting children in grades K-6 to practice their reading skills with certified therapy dogs. On March 18, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., the children will get to take turns reading a book from the library or home to Cindy the Corgi or Hadley the Newfoundland. The event is open to the public and no registration is required. For more information, contact Kacee Rimer at krimer@sailsinc.org.

Celebrate Women’s History Month with a tour of the Ames mansion, home to a family of suffrage leaders in Massachusetts. Blanche and Oakes Ames were active members of the women’s rights movement, and helped to pass the 19th Amendment, granting women the right to vote. Head over to 259 Massapoag Ave. in Easton for a tour of the family household, artwork from Blanche Ames, and learn more about women suffrage efforts. Tours are available every Monday and Wednesday, from 3 to 3:30 p.m., until March 27. To register, go to eventbrite.com.

Irish Culture Centre in Canton, 200 New Boston Drive, is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day on March 17 with music, dancing, and food. From 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., vendors will sell Irish goods and crafts, traditional stories will be shared, and dancers will perform traditional Irish dances. Admission is $20. To get tickets, go to eventbrite.com.

Search for signs of spring’s approach in Straight Gully Brook and hike around Bellevue Pond in Medford March 20 from 9:15 to 11:30 a.m. The nature walk, led by naturalist Roland “Boot” Boutwell, will be sprinkled with poetry, science, and natural history. Hikers will meet at the Bellevue Pond parking lot, opposite 70 South Border Road. To reserve a free spot, go to eventbrite.com.

