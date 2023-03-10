DeSantis descends on Iowa, with Trump to follow

“If you really want to protect the freedom of your folks, you’ve got to be willing to defend them,” DeSantis said, gripping the podium during a roughly 35-minute speech in which he rattled off details of his fights with his state’s teachers and universities, public health officials and certain corporations. “We will never ever surrender to the woke mob.”

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Governor Ron DeSantis, the Florida Republican, brought his bellicose book tour to the nation’s first caucus state on Friday, speaking in a casino ballroom in an appearance that seemed like a preview of his likely run for the presidency and a shot across the bow at former President Trump.

In front of him, the pumped up crowd booed Disney, the company with which he has clashed over a law that limits teaching about gender identity win schools, and cheered as he spoke of how it was “worth it to send 50 illegals to Martha’s Vineyard” last summer.

“Our state,” DeSantis declared, “is where woke goes to die.”

DeSantis, who is reportedly telling people that he plans to announce a campaign for president in the coming months, spoke three days before Trump is set to appear in this former shipping hub on the banks of the Mississippi River. That appearance will be Trump’s first in Iowa since he announced his third run for the presidency last November. The back-to-back appearances will give voters here their first opportunity to compare the two figures currently seen as frontrunners in the 2024 presidential campaign — one they know, and the other they don’t.

“Along with Trump, he sits atop the primary preference polls,” said David Kochel, an Iowa-based Republican strategist, of DeSantis. “People are going to want to see what he’s like up close.”

DeSantis, who appeared with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, used his speech to contrast himself from the former president, although he did not name him directly. His extolling of his largely harmonious and leak-free administration seemed to be a veiled shot at the discord of the Trump years.

“If you talk to Floridians, there’s no drama in our administration,” DeSantis bragged. “There’s no palace intrigue.”

And he spoke at length about his fight against public health measures during the first years of the COVID pandemic, many of which were promoted and supported — at least initially — by the Trump administration.

“The state of Florida stood as a refuge of sanity. We were a citadel of freedom,” said DeSantis, who banned mask mandates and pressured schools to reopen in the fall of 2020, when they were still closed in many states.

“We refused to let our state descend into some kind of Faucian dystopia,” he added. “We were right and they were wrong.”

A poll released on Friday morning for the Des Moines Register by the highly regarded pollster J. Ann Selzer found that both Trump and DeSantis have high favorability ratings among Iowa Republicans, although Trump’s support has declined somewhat over the past year. Selzer declined to call Trump the front runner.

The crowd that gathered for DeSantis’ visit, forming a line that snaked past leopard print dresses and local jams for sale in the casino, plus the polling numbers, are the latest sign that Trump will have to battle for a victory in the state.

There is “an appetite out there for somebody other than the former president,” said Bob Vander Plaats, the president and CEO of The Family Leader, a conservative political organization in Iowa. “If I was the Trump campaign, that’s the way I would be viewing that — this is not a given that he’ll be a nominee.”

Vander Plaats, an influential evangelical who voted for Trump in 2016 and 2020 and wrote an op-ed about why, said he has already told Trump that he will be a “friend” to him, “but part of being a friend is that you tell him the truth.”

“I really believe right now that it’s in the best interest of the party that we go to the next generation of leaders,” Vanderplaats said.

The Trump-DeSantis split was top of mind for many of the voters in the crowd. Many of them said they had voted for Trump before, but were at least willing to consider other options.

“We’re a house divided as to a decision between Trump and DeSantis,” said Dwight Gaston, 73, who was expecting to back Trump while his wife was leaning toward DeSantis.

A woman in front of them in line turned around. “Our house, too!”

After the event, Nan Risius, 71, suggested they were both prepared to leave Trump for DeSantis.

“He hit on everything we were feeling,” said Risius, a registered Republican. “The country, education, COVID, he does it all. He’s not insulting to anybody.”

She did not say exactly who she was thinking of when it came to insults, but when asked directly about Trump, she said it was time to move on.

“I love everything he did,” she said, “I just think it’s going to be more drama.”

Jess Bidgood can be reached at Jess.Bidgood@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @jessbidgood.