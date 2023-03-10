House conservatives issue new spending demands in debt ceiling debate

The ultimatum from the House Freedom Caucus — led by Representative Scott Perry, Republican of Pennsylvania — threatened to deal a massive blow to government health care, education, science, and labor programs. Seeking tougher work requirements on welfare recipients and the repeal of federal funds to fight the coronavirus and climate change, the conservatives’ wish list appeared to complicate efforts to clinch a deal and avert a looming fiscal calamity.

A powerful group of far-right Republicans on Friday issued a new set of demands in the fight over the debt ceiling, stressing they may only supply their votes to raise the limit if they can secure about $130 billion in spending cuts, cap federal agencies’ future budgets, and unwind the Biden administration’s economic agenda.

Advertisement

At the heart of the political standoff is the debt ceiling, the legal limit on how much the US government can borrow to pay for spending that policymakers in both parties have already approved. Congress must raise or suspend the current $31 trillion cap as soon as this summer or risk a default, an unprecedented crisis that could rattle markets globally while triggering a potential recession in the United States.

Get Breaking News Alerts Stay up-to-date with important news developments, delivered right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

But Republicans have promised to use the fast-approaching deadline to extract fiscal changes from the White House, many of which target President Biden’s signature economic priorities. Appearing at a news conference, Perry said the goal is to “shrink Washington,” and added: “Doing this will lower dollar for dollar the amount needed for any increase in the debt ceiling.”

The far-right caucus called for clawing back nearly $400 billion to boost clean energy and combat pollution in the Inflation Reduction Act, for example, and an end to the “student loan bailout,” as Perry described it, referring to the president’s debt cancellation measure, which is awaiting a Supreme Court ruling. They also targeted the roughly $80 billion for the IRS, arguing it empowers the government to target innocent Americans. That move could add to the deficit, however, since it could prevent Washington from collecting money it is owed.

Advertisement

Conservatives further pushed for regulatory reform legislation, while emphasizing the need for tougher work requirements on food stamps, Medicaid, and other programs that aim to help low-income Americans. Democrats contend these efforts could result in millions of deserving families being forced off federal benefits, since a wide array of federal antipoverty initiatives already require beneficiaries to seek employment.

The demands served as a direct challenge to Biden, who has repeatedly pledged he will not haggle with Republicans over the country’s credit. Speaking at the White House later Friday, the president took aim at conservatives’ latest requests: He said it showed the “value set” the GOP had and predicted the impacts would fall hardest on police officers, firefighters, and the nation’s health care.

“I don’t know [if] there’s much to negotiate on,” Biden said.

Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen, meanwhile, appeared Friday on Capitol Hill to deliver her own urgent plea for action, citing the catastrophic ramifications if Congress fails to raise the debt limit in time. Appearing before the House Ways and Means Committee, she reminded lawmakers that the government has never defaulted — and doing so would “trigger an economic and financial catastrophe.”

At the White House, Biden on Thursday put forward his long-awaited budget for the 2024 fiscal year, proposing more than $2 trillion in sweeping new social policy initiatives along with a slew of new tax increases, largely targeting corporations and the wealthy. While the president’s plan would add roughly $1.8 trillion to the deficit next fiscal year, it would reduce the government’s imbalance by nearly $3 trillion over the next decade.

Advertisement

“It’s a scam. It’s a reckless proposal,” said Rep. Earl L. “Buddy” Carter, Republican of Georgia, a member of the House Freedom Caucus, in an interview Thursday. “I think what it does is to reinforce the fact that we need to demand spending cuts because [Biden] is not going to make them.”

Republicans hope to release their own spending plan later this spring, aiming to identify roughly $130 billion in cuts for the 2024 fiscal year.