Miami police arrest five after officer wounded in shooting

MIAMI (AP) — Police in Miami said five suspects were taken into custody in connection with a shooting that wounded an officer on Wednesday.

Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez told WTVJ-TV that the officer was conducting a narcotics investigation around 4 p.m. near the 500 block of Northwest 42nd Street and was "ambushed" from behind while approaching another suspect he intended to arrest.

The shot grazed the officer, who was treated and released from Jackson Memorial Hospital, Ramirez said.