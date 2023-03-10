Contrasting views of rent control from two small landlords

In 2017, the US Census Bureau surveyed Boston gross rents (includes utilities). Based on that data, the bureau’s latest available estimates (for 2021) indicate that about 14 percent of Boston rents were less than $500, 10 percent ranged from $500 to $999, about 13 percent ranged from $1,000 to $1,499, and 21 percent ranged from $1,500 to $1,999. Thus, almost 60 percent of all Boston rents for all apartment sizes were under $2,000 in 2021, and the estimated median rent for all apartment sizes was $1,800.

Recent comments ( “Solution to our housing puzzle will take host of policies, approaches,” Letters, March 2) assume a housing crisis in Boston, and one reader claimed, with no data, that “excessive profits in real estate are widely acknowledged.” I cannot speak for large landlords, who own large buildings with higher rents that tend to have been built more recently. But small landlords own smaller, older buildings with lower rents, and rent control would harm them and their housing most of all.

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

Yet in December 2021, Boston Magazine reported median rents of $2,590 for one-bedroom units and $3,000 for two-bedrooms, based on realtors’ data. Realtors tend to list higher-rent apartments and are targeting people who can afford the realtor’s fee, usually one month’s rent.

Advertisement

The fact is, Boston rents range widely. There are lower rents out there if prospective tenants look for them.

How does a small landlord make “excessive profits” on rents of $500 to $2,000? The real question is: How do you maintain older housing on rents that low? That’s why rent control adversely affects low-rent housing the most, harming moderate- and low-income renters who are more often people of color and recent immigrants.

Skip Schloming

Cambridge

The writer is former executive director of the Small Property Owners Association (1996-2021).

Advertisement





If you’re wealthy enough to own real estate, you could handle a cap on what you charge

Re “Poll finds support for rent control” (Metro, March 8): As a landlord for two small studios at the back of our family house, I follow the Globe’s coverage of the rent control issue, courageously raised by Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, and I want your readers to know this: Yes, landlords have expenses and must make repairs. But for the most part, they are enjoying a fine income merely because they are wealthy enough to own real estate.

I think rent control should be applied to so-called small landlords like me as well as bigger landlords, and that it should apply statewide. Otherwise, the temptation is for all landlords to raise their rent to the going rate, which is destroying Massachusetts. Instead of fighting this proposal, landlords should admit that they are making out quite well and could afford to cede on this issue.

Wendy Schoener

Cambridge