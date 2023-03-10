Growing up and loving drag

Someone recently asked me if I could recall the first time I saw drag. With as many Saturday mornings as I spent planted in front of the TV watching cartoons, the first image that came to mind was Bugs Bunny. For various reasons, the wily rabbit would often don tight sweaters and skirts, heels, wig, and lipstick. Sometimes his ears were tied back with a ribbon into a coquettish ponytail. Men, especially Elmer Fudd, were always thunderstruck by Bugs’s glow up.

But then I remembered Geraldine Jones.

Flip Wilson as 'Geraldine Jones' HANDOUT PHOTO

In the early 1970s, “The Flip Wilson Show” was must-see TV, an hour-long variety series with guest stars, skits, and musical performances. But the highlight, and what shot Wilson’s career into the cultural stratosphere, was his signature character Geraldine Jones, a confident, stylish, liberated woman who took no guff from men, including her never-seen boyfriend, Killer. Her catchphrase — “What you see is what you get” — became part of the national lexicon. Geraldine turned Wilson into what a 2013 biography of the comedian called “TV’s first Black superstar.”

I loved it, as did my deeply religious mother. She wasn’t concerned that I was being groomed or otherwise harmed by watching Geraldine. Like millions of viewers, I thought the character was hilarious. I wasn’t thinking about Wilson’s sexual or gender identity. Even as a child I understood that he was using his comedic gifts to entertain the audience. During the show’s Emmy-winning four-year run, there were no protests demanding that the show be banned or angry viewers vilifying Wilson because he sometimes wore psychedelic Pucci print minidresses on his show.

Drag is as old as performance itself. Yet Tennessee’s Republicans believe it’s such a threat to children that they passed a law this month restricting “adult cabaret” performances on public property, which goes into effect on July 1. Of course, this is yet another salvo in the irrational rightwing assault on the LGBTQ community, trans people in particular. Tennessee is the first state to institute such a ban, but in this climate of ignorance and hate, it won’t be the last. Meanwhile the state has dismal rankings in health care and education, areas that directly affect children’s wellbeing — unlike drag performances. Then again, with a nod to Geraldine, we know that when it comes to conservatives doing what’s best for children, what they say is never what we get. And that’s really a drag.

