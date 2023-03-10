The little boots inside Lindsay Clancy’s house make clear none of it makes any sense at all

There are two adult winter boots, each casually tipped on its side, and, in the space in between them, two pairs of kids snow boots, one pink, the other bright yellow and black. They rest haphazardly on a mat just inside a sliding glass door that leads to the backyard, where the kids went to play. To see them is to know who wore them and to know they’ll never be worn again.

The boots sat by the door of the family room of Patrick and Lindsay Clancy’s pale blue house in Duxbury. They were there when Patrick left to pick up dinner in the early evening of Tuesday, Jan. 24. They were there when Lindsay brought their three children to the basement and allegedly strangled them. Police detectives probably stepped over and around them as they came and went from the house in search of reasons why. They were just boots but, somehow, something more.

A photo of the boots arrived on my phone one night last week, part of a batch of more than two dozen pictures of the inside of the Clancy’s house taken a few days after the deaths. The brief backstory: Lindsay Clancy is represented by Kevin Reddington, a Brockton-based lawyer who has spent the better part of his career bearing witness to the dark side of humanity yet, somehow, still finding the good. He told the Globe in late January what he repeated at Lindsay Clancy’s arraignment on multiple murder charges shortly after: The Clancy’s small house was a shrine to their children.

Reddington made this point not as a casual observation but to push back on the assertions of prosecutors that Clancy, a labor and delivery nurse at Mass General Hospital, had coldly plotted her children’s deaths, intentionally sending her husband to a takeout restaurant far enough away that it would leave her time to kill them. I asked Reddington for a tour of the house, to let me see what he had only vaguely described. He hesitated then said it wouldn’t be possible. The house, he explained, had been professionally cleaned. But he had taken photographs before that happened and sent them along instead.

And there they were, one after another, photos never before made public. One photo showed the bedroom of Cora, the 5-year-old daughter, decked out in images of a Disney princess. There was a princess on her pillowcase, a princess on her comforter, on a rug, stenciled on the wall next to her bed — an obsession enthusiastically fed by doting parents.

Another photo showed a first-floor room, what may have been a dining room in another life, turned into a kid’s playroom, packed with Cora’s dolls and her 3-year-old brother Dawson’s toy trucks — a fire engine, a bulldozer, and a crane. Taped to the lowest part of one wall, eye level for a toddler, were colorful illustrations that displayed the alphabet, various shapes, months of the year, numbers, and seasons.

Yet another photo showed a calendar from a kid’s preschool, hung on a doorway. Above it, on a separate sheet of paper, were the handwritten words “Happy New Year!” Someone used colorful squares of paper to spell out “2023,” as if the year were going to be the best one yet.

Family photos were everywhere, wedding photos, photos of Cora napping with Dawson, photos of the parents holding them as infants. One large frame with photos of delighted kids tucked into an opening said “DAD,” with the words, “We love you more than all the stars in the sky and the sand on the beach, Love, Cora and Dawson.”

Patrick Clancy of Duxbury with his children Cora, Callan, and Dawson. GoFundMe

Lindsay Clancy’s arraignment on multiple murder charges was held via Zoom, with Clancy confined to a hospital bed. She had slashed her wrists and neck and jumped out the second-floor window of the house after allegedly strangling the kids, but she survived.

Plymouth County prosecutor Jennifer Sprague was unsparing, telling the judge — and in turn, the public — that Clancy had “planned these murders” and did so “with deliberate premeditation and extreme atrocity and cruelty.” Sprague seemed to say that the fact that Clancy asked if she needed a lawyer was an indication that she was of sound mind when she killed her kids. That logic, all of it, is as wispy as it gets.

Patrick Clancy, writing in the days after the tragedy, asked the public to do what he had already done: Forgive his very ill wife. “The real Lindsay was generously loving and caring towards everyone,” he wrote, adding later, “Our marriage was wonderful and diametrically grew stronger as her condition rapidly worsened.”

And then there are those photos on my screen. I know why Reddington agreed to send them; they support everything he said about the house and the people in it. I also know why Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz charged Lindsay Clancy with murder; she killed her children.

But these pictures don’t lie, even if they don’t — really, can’t — tell the whole truth. At one level, they reveal a happy household, where key moments and deep emotions are emblazoned all over the walls, where fortunate kids don’t just get what they need, but so many of the things they want.

At another level, knowing what we now know, that Lindsay Clancy had publicly written about her depression, that she sought treatment from a behavioral therapist, that she talked and wrote of harming herself and her kids in December, that she checked herself into McLean Hospital on Jan. 1 but was sent home a few days later, that she was on a mishmash of medications that were very well playing havoc with an already fragile mind, those photographs show something entirely different. They show a couple, a family, trying to hold things together in the face of overwhelming forces. And they show that they didn’t get the help that they sought — maybe for good reasons, maybe not. Right now, we don’t know why.

One more fact, really a scene, continues to nag. Prosecutors have said that on the afternoon of the killings, Lindsay played in the backyard with Cora and Dawson, the three of them building a snowman. And that’s, in all likelihood, among the last things they did together before pulling off their boots by the sliding glass door when they came inside.

The prosecution might think it has the answers it needs. But any reasonable person, anyone who has ever dealt with any kind of mental illness, knows one true thing: None of it makes any sense at all.

Brian McGrory is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at brian.mcgrory@globe.com.