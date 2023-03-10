Nurse midwives deserve equal pay for equivalent work

The March 5 editorial, “License midwives to help struggling birth centers,” highlights the role that trained and licensed midwives can play in expanding access to birth choice and improving birth outcomes, especially for Black and brown people in Massachusetts. We are grateful to the editorial board for uplifting this profession and acknowledging both that health care is evolving from a physician-led model and that midwives are key to better health outcomes, physically and mentally, for the birthing person and their baby.

We would also underscore the importance of updating insurance rates to provide equal reimbursement for certified nurse midwives when performing the same service as physicians. While we do not dispute the Globe’s assertion that this issue is “complicated,” Massachusetts is now the only state in New England that does not reimburse certified nurse midwives at rates equal to physicians. The time is ripe to move the equal-reimbursement bill forward.