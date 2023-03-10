Longtime Patriots safety Devin McCourty announces retirement

Despite strong pleas from special teams captain Matthew Slater, who opted to return for another season, McCourty will walk away from football after 13 NFL seasons, all with the Patriots. He is one of the organization’s most celebrated players, a 12-time team captain, three-time Super Bowl champion, and two-time Pro Bowler.

McCourty, who turns 36 in August, announced his decision Friday via his social media accounts.

Coach Bill Belichick was not shy with his praise for McCourty earlier this year, calling him “a special one” for all that he brings to the defense.

“He does everything right,” Belichick said. “He’s done everything right since he’s been here. He knows the line calls. He knows the defense inside and out, so he has total respect from everybody because of his preparation and his unselfish play.”

McCourty’s on-field production was obvious, with 971 tackles, including 20 for a loss, 110 passes defensed, 35 interceptions, 11 forced fumbles, and two pick-sixes over his career. He rarely missed a snap let alone a game, often logging the most playing time among defensive players — even in the later stages of his career.

His on-field leadership was equally undeniable, as he delivered fiery pregame speeches, perhaps most memorably a passionate message before Super Bowl LIII.

According to Belichick, McCourty’s presence was akin to having a coach on the field for his ability to respond to late substitutions and formation changes. Any coverage adjustments ran through McCourty, Belichick said.

But McCourty also will be remembered for his immeasurable off-the-field contributions. He has stayed active within the community, spearheaded multiple initiatives for criminal justice reform, and always spoken up against race and education inequalities.

In March 2018, McCourty, along with Robert and Jonathan Kraft, penned an op-ed about juvenile justice reform. In March 2019, he, along with his twin brother Jason, testified about why they’re supporting the Promise Act, which provides education funding to low-income areas.

In 2020, following the killing of George Floyd and shooting of Jacob Blake, McCourty’s voice led the Patriots’ response.

“Devin has done about everything a player could do for this program,” Belichick said. “His off-the-field leadership, on-the-field leadership is superior, as good as anybody I’ve ever coached at that position.”

