To earn their first trip to Division 2 state semifinals, the Dracut girls’ basketball team took the road less traveled

“They continue to fight,” Dracut coach Peter Witts said. “We’ve always said: Trust the process. One possession at a time, one basket at a time, one stop at a time, and we will follow through. And it worked out.”

The sixth-seeded Middies played far outside their comfort zone, but with their backs against the wall, rallied from an 11-point deficit to earn a 43-38 victory in the Division 2 quarterfinals Friday.

To make its first trip to the state semifinals, the Dracut girls’ basketball team had to travel to a Wakefield team unbeaten at home and whose defense had not surrendered more than 42 points all season.

Dracut (19-6) typically plays at a blistering tempo, but Wakefield (20-3) prefers to slow things down, and for most of the way, the Warriors’ style won out.

The Middies started with its frenetic press and led early before the pace decreased. Star guard Ashlee Talbot had four steals in the first quarter and Brodie Gannon took a huge charge that galvanized her team to a 16-5 lead. But Wakefield settled into a challenging zone with senior Emma Shinney face-guarding Talbot. The Warriors responded with a 12-0 run and led 19-18 at the half after a buzzer-beating layup from Brooklyn Calder.

Wakefield’s lockdown effort continued with a 12-4 third quarter and the Warriors led, 33-22. Then Emma Felker, who had been cold all game, canned two 3s to flip the switch. Along the way, 6-foot senior Amaya Alkassar (8 points) kept her team in the hunt by dominating on the glass and racking up five blocks.

“I was a bit worried with the fouling, but I had to do it because we don’t have much height on my team, so I really have to play my role in that position,” Alkassar said.

Felker swished a third triple from the corner to give Dracut a 39-38 edge with 1:22 left. And though Talbot ended with a game-high 17 points, her biggest play came on defense in the final possessions. The Middies turned the ball over and it led to a one-on-one fast break between Talbot and Wakefield’s Cassidy Saindon. Talbot drew the charge and made the free throws.

“I knew I had to do something then,” Talbot said. “They were calling charges all game. I knew if I got my feet set, it was going to be it.”

Calder and Savannah Cummings led the Warriors with 10 points apiece.

Dracut will face second-seeded Medfield in the semifinals (date and time TBA). For now, the Middies will celebrate the milestone they forged on the road.

“We just made history in this gym. It feels great,” Alkassar said.

Division 1 State

Andover 50, North Andover 43 — Amelia Hanscom scored 17 points and Michaela Buckley contributed 14 points to power the top-seeded Golden Warriors (24-0), who advanced to their second consecutive state semifinal.

The crosstown matchup was the fourth meeting between the two Merrimack Valley Conference rivals this season, and it played out in front of a packed crowd of students and fans from both sides.

“Tonight was probably what the MIAA envisioned when they went to the statewide tournament,” Andover coach Alan Hibino said.

“Two awesome crowds, devoted, fanatical fan bases, [and] the student bodies were top-notch.”

Andover took the lead in the second quarter, but eighth-seeded North Andover (16-7) fought hard, led by 27 points from senior Hannah Martin. The Golden Warriors made just enough critical shots down the stretch to move on and will face fourth-seeded Wachusett.

“It was literally a heavyweight fight,” Hibino said. “They’d throw a punch, we’d throw a punch, and we were just exchanging baskets [and] exchanging body blows. It was an electric, awesome environment.”

The 22-1 Woburn girls' basketball team is headed to the Division 1 semifinals after Friday's win over Winchester. Cam Kerry

Woburn 54, Winchester 36 — Relentless pressure on the defensive end propelled the No. 3 Tanners (22-1) to a decisive quarterfinal victory over No. 11 Winchester, the third win over their Middlesex League Liberty rival this season.

“Everything with us revolves around our defense,” Woburn coach Steve Sullivan said “When we do that and we rebound, we’re very, very good.”

The Tanners limited the Red & Black to 4 second-quarter points, all at the free-throw line. Senior captain Cyndea Labissiere (17 points, 7 rebounds, 2 blocks) dominated driving to the basket and fellow senior captain Amber Hayden (14 points, 8 rebounds) nailed four triples. Junior captain Emily Collins notched 16 points and eight rebounds for the Red & Black (16-7).

“I just think Cyndea is special,” said Sullivan. “When she turns it on and she plays to the ability that she has, she’s as good as anyone in the state — athletically, physically, defensively, and offensively. I thought she stepped up tonight for us.”

Added Labissiere, “We go out there and we’re locked in, ready to go. We all have our assignments and we try to live up to that.”

Division 2 State

Foxborough 76, Chicopee 30 — Sophomore Kailey Sullivan drilled six 3-pointers en route to 27 points as the fifth-seeded Warriors (22-1) cruised to a home quarterfinal win. Addie Ruter logged a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds plus 6 assists.

Medfield 56, Newburyport 41 — The second-seeded Warriors (22-1) battled their way to the state semifinals behind Kate Olenik (20 points, 6 rebounds, 4 steals), Izzy Kittredge (13 points, 7 rebounds), and Annie Stanton (9 points, 8 rebounds). As they head into the next matchup against sixth-seeded Dracut, coach Mark Nickerson is looking is focusing on defense.

“We’ll review our game [from today], and we’ll try to fix some of the mistakes we made,” Nickerson said. “We’ve talked all year about how this time of year, it’s all about defense — it’s going to end up winning or losing the game for us ... and we really need to play our best defense of the year next game. We’re going to have our hands full, so we’ve got to be ready for it.”

Division 3 State

Bishop Fenwick 59, Archbishop Williams 35 — Junior captain Cecilia Kay tallied 23 points and 17 rebounds, and freshman Celia Neilson added 15 points and seven assists, bumping the third-seeded Crusaders (17-7) to the semifinal round for the second year in a row.

Norwell 53, Hudson 39 — Chloe Richardson rifled in 22 points, Sarah Cashing had 12, and Reagan Dowd added 10 for the second-seeded Clippers in the quarterfinal win over No. 7 Hudson (21-3).

Rockland 48, Dover-Sherborn 37 — Zariah Ottley (14 points, 8 rebounds) Maggie Elie (12 points), Sydney Blaney (9 points), and Maddy Hermanau (7 points, 5 steals) led the charge for the fourth-seeded Bulldogs (22-2) in the quarterfinal showdown.

St. Mary’s 66, Medway 38 — The top-seeded Spartans (22-2) sprinted to a quarterfinal win behind strong performances from Niya Morgen (21 points) and Reese Matela (15 points, 12 rebounds). St Mary’s will face No 4. Rockland in the state semifinals.

Division 4 State

Notre Dame (Worcester) 58, Cohasset 56 — In a tremendous triple-overtime thriller, sophomore Addie Pong (16 points) drained a floater in the lane with 12.9 seconds left to lift the fourth-seeded Rebels (20-4) to the quarterfinal win over the No. 4 Skippers (16-7) at St. John’s Shrewsbury.

Senior captain Avery Marzo was a catalyst throughout for NDA with 33 points. For Cohasset, junior captain Sarah Chenette was immense, with 18 of her game-high 32 points coming after halftime. The game was tied at 39 at the end of regulation, 45-45 after the first overtime, and 51-51 at at the second OT.

Division 5 State

Springfield International 59, West Boylston 41 — Junior Alicia Mitchell netted 22 points, boosting the second-seeded Bulldogs (20-4) to the semifinals, where they will face No. 3 Sutton.

Craig Larson reported from Shrewsbury and Cam Kerry from Woburn. Ethan Fuller and Julia Yohe also contributed.