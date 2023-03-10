Ellie Shea adds to her growing legend with a record performance in the 2-mile run at the New Balance Nationals indoor meet

Having cemented her spot among the pantheon of Massachusetts’ great distance runners, Belmont resident Ellie Shea added to her growing legend Friday with a record-setting victory in the 2-mile run at the New Balance Nationals in Brighton.
Shea, a junior who competes for the Emerging Elites club in Waltham rather than Belmont High’s team, won in a remarkable time of 9 minutes, 49.82 seconds, well ahead of second-place finisher Hanne Thomsen of Maryland (10:07.06) at the TRACK at New Balance.
Shea’s performance topped her previous state record in the event (9:52.35), which she set at last year’s New Balance Nationals meet — a 44-year-old record (10:10.50) Shea shattered by 18 seconds.
The 2-mile is one of four indoor state records Shea holds, in addition to the 1,000-meter (2:44.51), 3,000 (9:02.02), and 5,000 (15:49.47).
But Shea’s latest assault on the record books was not only a state standard but also the fourth-fastest girls’ 2-mile performance in US high school history. Shea will compete in three more events over the next two days, beginning with the 5,000 and followed by the 800 on Saturday.
With most championship events scheduled for later in the weekend, few Bay State athletes made noise beyond Shea’s show-stopping effort. The closest was Wachusett’s eighth-place finish the girls’ sprint medley, an event not staged in Massachusetts.
It was a disappointing 2-mile effort for Framingham senior Sam Burgess, who earned first-place at the MIAA Meet of Champions in a blazing 8:59.27 two weeks ago, but finished 22nd (9:08.74) after entering as the 10th overall seed.