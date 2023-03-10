Ellie Shea adds to her growing legend with a record performance in the 2-mile run at the New Balance Nationals indoor meet

Having cemented her spot among the pantheon of Massachusetts’ great distance runners, Belmont resident Ellie Shea added to her growing legend Friday with a record-setting victory in the 2-mile run at the New Balance Nationals in Brighton.

Shea, a junior who competes for the Emerging Elites club in Waltham rather than Belmont High’s team, won in a remarkable time of 9 minutes, 49.82 seconds, well ahead of second-place finisher Hanne Thomsen of Maryland (10:07.06) at the TRACK at New Balance.

Shea’s performance topped her previous state record in the event (9:52.35), which she set at last year’s New Balance Nationals meet — a 44-year-old record (10:10.50) Shea shattered by 18 seconds.