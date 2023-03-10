Friday’s spring training report: Blue Jays hand Red Sox first loss

BREAKDOWN: The Red Sox dropped their first game of the spring Friday. Corey Kluber went three innings, allowing five hits while walking two and striking out three. Toronto’s runs came in the third and the fourth innings. Rainer Nuñez’s RBI double in the fourth knocked Kluber out of the game. “I think I did a much better job of consistently executing pitches,” Kluber said. “The pitch count got up and they did a good job of stringing together a few long at-bats, fouling balls off. I think that luckily in spring training, we’re able to kind of separate the results from the process.”

NEXT: The Red Sox have a 1:05 p.m. matchup with the Twins Saturday at Hammond Stadium. Chris Sale will make his second spring start, opposing Tyler Mahle. The game is on NESN.

