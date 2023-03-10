Keeping Chaim Bloom’s optimism in perspective, and other thoughts

Unfortunately, there are no guarantees in Bloomville.

▪ At Red Sox spring training in 1967, rookie manager Dick Williams — inheriting a 72-90 team that finished ninth — asserted that the Sox would win more games than they lose. They wound up going to the seventh game of the World Series.

I put the question to beleaguered Sox baseball boss Chaim Bloom Thursday morning at Fenway South: Can you guarantee that the ‘23 Sox will win more than they lose? Or maybe just promise they won’t finish last again?

Advertisement

“There are no guarantees in this game,” Bloom said. “And especially not in the AL East. So no, I can’t honestly give fans a guarantee. That’s what makes baseball fun. You don’t know what’s going to happen. I think this is going to be a fun team.”

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

This is Bloom’s fourth year on the job. When he got here, the Sox had a lineup with Mookie Betts, Xander Bogaerts, Andrew Benintendi, J.D. Martinez, and Christian Vázquez. All are gone, and two of Bloom’s three teams finished last. When do these results become a referendum on his job performance?

“I always think of it that way,” he said. “I think we have to own everything we do.”

What about the drain of star talent?

“Turnover is pretty inevitable in this game. When it happens and you win, that’s the most important thing. We didn’t do that last year. It’s an issue. Those guys all have tremendous legacies here. Rightfully so.”

What makes him think the Red Sox will be better this year?

“Three things,” he said. “One, I think this club should fit together better than last year’s did. With that team, there were ways in which the whole was less than the sum of the parts. Two, I think a lot of young players that got thrown in the deep end last year have come out of that experience better. Three, the focus from this group this spring really stands out. It’s a really good mix in the clubhouse. I think that’s worth something.”

Advertisement

Ah, yes. The vaunted “vibe” is better.

“New and improved” clubhouse karma, coupled with stunning success in exhibition games (zero losses in their first 14 exhibitions), has emboldened Boston fanboys and Bloominati into thinking the Red Sox are going to be surprisingly good this year.

What about your unprecedented spring success, Chaim?

“We all know spring training results are not regular-season results, in terms of how important they are and what goes into them,” he answered. “But every time you go out there, you want to win. And to be the last team to lose [in spring training] in 2023 is a nice thing. I view it as kind of a nice reward from the baseball gods for the way the group has gone about their business.”

Introducing my traditional bucket of water to douse this argument, I presented Chaim with the 2017 Cleveland Browns.

The 2016 Browns went 1-15. They had better vibes in the summer of ‘17 and went 4-0 in their preseason.

“These guys came back with a different mentality,” said Cleveland coach Hue Jackson. “We understand it’s just the preseason, but you’ve got to start someplace. They accomplished something that hadn’t been done in 31 years, which is to be 4-0, and that’s a credit to them.”

Advertisement

Alas, the 2017 Cleveland Browns went 0-16.

Red Sox Opening Day is March 30, less than three weeks away.

▪ Quiz: Name the top five switch-hitting home run hitters. Bonus: A player who broke in with the Red Sox ranks eighth all-time. Double bonus: Who is the active leader? (Answers below.)

▪ To Don Sweeney, it can’t be said enough: You were right. All of us were wrong.

▪ Ranked with the 23rd-best farm system by The Athletic’s Keith Law, the Red Sox were happy to see they are ranked 10th by Baseball America. Swell. But it’s a joke to include Japanese import Masataka Yoshida as one of the Sox’ “prospects.” Bloom had to pay $105.4 million to get Yoshida here. This hardly makes Boston a “draft and development machine.”

Masataka Yoshida cost the Red Sox a $90 million salary and a $15.4 million posting fee. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

▪ USA Today reports that John Calipari has made $112 million in coaching salary over the course of his career, $97 million at Kentucky alone. Coach Cal declined an interview with the paper. His base salary when he started at UMass in 1988 was $66,150. He is 831-251 lifetime.

▪ With openings expected at Georgetown and St. John’s, Rick Pitino’s name is sure to be floated. He also is rumored to be headed to Central Florida if the school moves to the Big 12. Who remembers that Pitino was once an assistant to Jim Boeheim at Syracuse?

Advertisement

▪ The amazing Rachel Robinson will be honored Monday in New York at the 44th Robie Awards dinner for her work as pioneering leader and founder of the Jackie Robinson Foundation. Rachel Robinson turns 101 on July 19.

▪ Mets righty Kodai Senga made his first big league (exhibition) appearance against the Cardinals last weekend and showed off his “ghost forkball.” If you are a Red Sox fan of a certain age, this no doubt immediately makes you think of Daisuke Matsuzaka and his vaunted “gyroball,” which was all the rage at City of Palms Park in 2007.

The ghost-fork starts high, at about 84 m.ph., then vanishes. Sadly, it registers on MLB’s Statcast as a splitter.

Google “Matsuzaka gyroball” and you’ll land on a 2007 SABR article titled “An analysis of the Gyroball,’’ published in the Baseball Research Journal. The article says, “The trajectory of a pitch in flight is governed by the gravitational force, drag force, and the Magnus force on a spinning ball.”

At the end of the thesis, the authors wrote, “We examined the behavior of Matsuzaka’s pitches to determine whether he actually threw the gyroball during the first half of the 2007 season. We conclude he likely did not.” Boo.

Daisuke Matsuzaka won 50 games for the Red Sox in six years, but did we ever actually see the gyroball? The Boston Globe/Boston Globe

▪ Speaking of skull-imploding activities, I would rather stick needles in my eyes than watch NESN’s betting show. Same goes for the NFL combine.

▪ There’s exuberance in Yankee camp over Anthony Volpe, a 22-year-old shortstop prospect from New Jersey who grew up worshipping Derek Jeter.

Advertisement

▪ James Wagner of The New York Times wrote on the delicate balance regarding the Cuban World Baseball Classic team and ballplayers who defected. It’s an extremely political, emotional, and complicated issue. Former Sox prospect Yoan Moncada (dealt to the White Sox in the Chris Sale trade) is among those playing for Cuba. Meanwhile, Yordan Alvarez, Jose Abreu, Aroldis Chapman, Jorge Soler, and Yuli Gurriel are among those who were not asked to play for Cuba.

Since baseball became an Olympic medal sport, Cuba has won three gold and two silver medals in six Summer Games.

▪ When Immanuel Quickley goes one-on-one vs. Marcus Smart, it’s IQ vs. Smart.

Wrap your head around this matchup. Steven Senne/Associated Press

▪ The always-informative “Boston Sports Info” twitter feed reports that Jayson Tatum has made only 2 of 31 3-point attempts in overtime in his NBA career (regular and postseason).

▪ Reader Ken Gornstein submitted this anagram homage to Stan Grossfeld’s fantastic home-cooking story with Triston Casas: “Rookie Triston Casas/Rises To Artisan Cook.”

▪ Eight-time All-Star catcher Del Crandall played for the Giants, Pirates, and Indians after a long career with the Braves. This means he played with Hank Aaron in ‘63, Willie Mays in ‘64, and Roberto Clemente in ‘65.

▪ Gender equity in sports. Have stated this many times and here goes again: It’s capitalism, not fairness. Folks will pay to watch what they want to watch. I happen to love watching women’s professional tennis. Better product than the men’s game, in my opinion. WNBA? Not so much. This makes me a discerning consumer. Nothing more.

▪ The death of Gary Rossington, founding member of Lynyrd Skynyrd, brings to mind Red Sox pitcher Rick “Tall Boy” Jones, who went 5-3 with the 1976 Bostons before he was lost to Seattle in the expansion draft. Jones, a 6-foot-5-inch lefty, was born in Jacksonville, Fla., same as Rossington and most members of Skynyrd. Globie Peter Gammons forever holds that Jones was kicked out of gym class by a teacher named Leonard Skinner — the man whose name inspired the band’s name.

▪ Chaka Khan went all Curt Schilling on the voters at Rolling Stone who ranked her “only” 29th among greatest singers of all time. “They must need hearing aids,” Chan said on an LA podcast. “These must be the children of Hellen Keller.” No word on whether Khan asked to have her candidacy turned over to the veterans committee.

▪ Aaron Rodgers with the Jets would just be too good to be true.

▪ Paramount Pictures has acquired US distribution rights for “Agganis: The Golden Greek — Excellence To The End,” a two-hour documentary produced by Cramer Productions of Norwood and narrated by the late Clark Booth.

▪ Do yourself a favor and Google James Austin Johnson’s Bill Walton impersonation on SNL’s Weekend Update from a couple of weeks ago. Sounds like it was written by Big Bill himself. Walton, always in on the joke, re-tweeted the bit, stating, “There I was, alone in my hotel room, in glorious Oregon …”

▪ Jim Ed Rice turned 70 Wednesday.

▪ Quiz answer: Mickey Mantle (536), Eddie Murray (504), Chipper Jones (468), Carlos Beltrán (435), Mark Teixeira (409). Reggie Smith ranks eighth all-time with 314. Carlos Santana is the active leader with 278.

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dan_shaughnessy.