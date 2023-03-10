A late run by sixth-seeded Nashoba stops No. 3 Sharon in a Division 2 quarterfinal victory

The Wolves (21-2) earned their first berth in the state semifinals since 2017 — when they lost to Brighton in the state championship — and will face No. 2 Mansfield, a 77-50 quarterfinal winner over No. 10 Marblehead.

Facing a 7-point deficit in the final minutes of the fourth quarter — tied for the largest of the day — the sixth-seeded Nashoba boys’ basketball team went on a decisive 11-0 run to soar past host Sharon in a 65-61 victory in a Division 2 quarterfinal matchup.

Senior Niklas Pavia (game-high 18 points, eight rebounds) delivered the two biggest shots for the Wolves : back-to-back threes to swing a 59-55 deficit to a 61-59 lead. With the game on the line, fellow senior Jacob Belsanti (16 points) hit four of four from the charity stripe to seal the win.

“Somebody has stepped up all year long,” Nashoba head coach Gary Manyak said. “We’ve got seven seniors on the team. Pavia’s clutch, Jacob’s clutch, whoever needs to step up does. They don’t get rattled.”

Neither team led by more than four in the first half, but the third-seeded Eagles (19-4) jumped in front by five entering the fourth. They kept the lead at two possessions all the way until Nashoba’s run.

“We knew we were going to have our hands full with these guys,” Manyak said of Sharon. “It was going to take a complete team effort on our part. Guys never quit when we were down, they just hung in there.”

Senior Jack Lagarde also scored 17 points for the Wolves, doing his damage on the interior, while Trevor Payne added nine.

Junior Nate Katznelson notched a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Eagles, while seniors Dante James (14 points) and Matt Baur (13 points) also scored in double figures.

Division 1 State

Worcester North 77, Brockton 47 — In front of a packed standing-room-only crowd at North High gymnasium, the sixth-seeded Polar Bears sent the home crowd happy with a resounding quarterfinal win over the 14th-seeded Boxers in Worcester to set up a semifinal showdown against No. 7 seed Newton North.

Joe Okla led five Worcester North players in double figures with a double-double of a game-high 14 points and 10 rebounds. Tashaun Steele also recorded a double-double with 13 points and 11 boards.

“I feel like every good team has at least five players who can put up double-figures each game,” said North sophomore guard Amir Jenkins, who chipped in 13 points. “I feel like we are a team like that.”

Sophomore Ty Tabales and junior Tahlan Pettway also scored 13 points apiece for the Polar Bears. Senior guard Braxten Baker led the Boxers (15-8) with a team-high 12 points.

Division 2 State

Charlestown 51, Westwood 45 — Freshman Jaylen Hunter-Coleman did it all, posting 11 points, six rebounds, six assists as the fifth-seeded Townies (21-4) earned a quarterfinals victory and a berth in the semifinal opposite top-seeded Malden Catholic, a 55-38 winner over No. 25 Leominster.

“I’ve been very proud of him,” said Charlestown coach Hugh Coleman, Jaylen’s father. “He’s a hard worker, he plays hard and he’s a straight-A student.“

Sophomore Jaylin Crawford-Williams locked down the defensive end with 8 points, 12 rebounds, and seven blocks.

“Today, we did a really good job of taking care of the ball, we limited our turnovers, we maximized our possessions,” said Coleman. “When you get to a certain level and a certain point in the season, you’ve got to make plays and got to get stops. We locked in and made plays.”

Malden Catholic 55, Leominster 38 — Behind a well-rounded team effort that featured strong performances from senior Ethan Tracey (10 points, 12 rebounds) and sophomore Ben Howard (12 points, 10 rebounds), the top-ranked Lancers (21-2) notched a quarterfinals win and a semifinal berth against fifth-seeded Charlestown.

“The kids bought into what we asked them to do,” said Malden Catholic coach John Walsh. “We pressure you, we get up in the passing lanes, and we make life difficult for them to do. We’re really proud of them.”

Sophomore Matt Gafney scored 17 points and senior Nick Martinez added 11. “It’s been defense, it’s been guys playing together, and Matt Gafney has been such a leader,” said Walsh. “He’s taken over that role, and that’s been huge.”

Mansfield 77, Marblehead 50 — Junior guard Eddie McCoy (22 points) and senior forward JT Veiking (21 points, 8 rebounds) propelled the second-ranked Hornets (23-2) to a quarterfinal victory.

“Our movement, our cutting, and our willingness to share the ball really overwhelmed them,” said Mansfield coach Mike Vaughan.

Through three tournament victories, the Hornets have only surrendered 118 points. “We’re tough to score on because we have a bend, don’t break mentality and teams struggle with that,” said Vaughan.

Division 3 State

Archbishop Williams 88, Oakmont 83 — Lorenzo Jackson rifled in 29 points and Josh Campbell exploded for 24 points as the No. 1 Bishops (22-1) charged back in the quarterfinal with a fourth-quarter comeback.

Division 4 State

Wareham 82, Cathedral 60 — At Wareham, the top-seeded Vikings used relentless defensive pressure and a balanced scoring attack to dominate the the eighth-seeded Panthers in the state quarterfinal matchup. Wareham advances to the semifinals where it will face the winner of the quarterfinal between No. 4 Bourne and No. 5 Millbury.

The Vikings (20-3) were led by junior Antoine Crosson, who recorded his second double-double in as many playoff games with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Freshman Aaron Cote and junior Ajay Lopes each scored 16 points while junior Diego Mello added 10 and electrified the crowd with a one-handed slam dunk in transition.

Cathedral (12-11) played tough in the first quarter, trailing 22-14 after the first eight minutes. The second quarter was a different story as Wareham rarely missed from deep and outscored Cathedral, 24-13, to extend their lead to 46-27 at halftime.

Wareham connected on eight of its 13 three point attempts in the first half. Cote nailed three, junior Jayce Travers also netted three while Mello hit a pair of treys.

The Panthers had no answer for Crosson in the third quarter as he scored 10 of his 19 points in the frame. Crosson, who does most of his work around the basket, added two mid-range jumpers in the quarter and two other baskets off offensive rebounds.

Division 5 State

Holbrook 75, Mt. Greylock 60 — Armani Perkins poured in 37 points for the No. 14 Bulldogs (20-4) in the quarterfinal victory.

Mike Puzzanghera reported from Sharon, Ethan Winter from Worcester, and Tyler Amaral from Wareham. Globe correspondents Cam Kerry and Zachary Lyons contributed to this report.