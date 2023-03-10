LeBron James, Fenway Sports Group enter lifetime partnership

Los Angeles Laker superstar LeBron James has entered into a lifetime strategic partnership with Fenway Sports Management, the marketing and sponsorship arm of the sports group that owns the Pittsburgh Penguins, Liverpool Football Club, NESN, NASCAR’s RFK Racing, and the Red Sox.
James and FSM have been working together on global marketing and sponsorship deals for years. Two years ago, James and his business partner Maverick Carter turned their 2 percent ownership of Liverpool into a 1 percent stake of Fenway Sports Group.
As part of the new lifelong arrangement, James and Carter’s will receive “additional equity” in FSG, according to Friday’s press release, a summary of highlights from last weekend’s FSG partners meeting in Bonita Springs, Florida.
Advertisement
The release stated FSG continues its focus on three areas: leadership at its properties, applying data and analytics and “the relentless pursuit of growth that fuel its baseball, football, and hockey operations.”
Among the positives mentioned in the release:
▪ “Significant investment” plans for the Penguins’ PPG Paints Arena.
▪ The 7,000-seat addition to Liverpool’s Anfield stadium is on track to open next season.
▪ NESN’s has set advertising sales records.
▪ Red Sox ticket sales are up from last year, and sponsorship revenues are at a record high.
FSG’s principal owner is John Henry, who also owns the Globe.
Michael Silverman can be reached at michael.silverman@globe.com.