LeBron James, Fenway Sports Group enter lifetime partnership

Los Angeles Laker superstar LeBron James has entered into a lifetime strategic partnership with Fenway Sports Management, the marketing and sponsorship arm of the sports group that owns the Pittsburgh Penguins, Liverpool Football Club, NESN, NASCAR’s RFK Racing, and the Red Sox.

James and FSM have been working together on global marketing and sponsorship deals for years. Two years ago, James and his business partner Maverick Carter turned their 2 percent ownership of Liverpool into a 1 percent stake of Fenway Sports Group.

As part of the new lifelong arrangement, James and Carter’s will receive “additional equity” in FSG, according to Friday’s press release, a summary of highlights from last weekend’s FSG partners meeting in Bonita Springs, Florida.