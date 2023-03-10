No. 7 Newton North punches its ticket to the Division 1 semifinals with an intense win at No. 2 Lawrence: ‘It was March Madness’

After a grueling, back-and-forth affair in front of thousands at Lawrence High, seventh-seeded Newton North emerged with a 55-54 win over second-seeded Lawrence in a Division 1 state quarterfinal Friday night, punching their ticket to a state semifinal date with sixth-seeded Worcester North.

Newton North’s basketball players streamed from the bench onto the court. Guard Dillon Taylor hugged a teammate at midcourt. Seniors Jose Padilla and Will Davis jumped around with their hands in the air.

LAWRENCE — The celebration said it all.

“I had never seen a gym like that before,” said Padilla, who led the Tigers with 15 points. “It was March Madness.”

Newton North (20-5), the defending state finalist, silenced the Lawrence faithful after surging to a 34-26 lead at the end of the third quarter. The Tigers expanded their lead to 42-35 with four minutes left before the Lancers rallied behind their raucous crowd.

Lawrence's Marius Canery (No. 2, right) cannot stop the driving basket of Newton North's Jose Padilla (No. 30), who led the Tigers with 15 points. Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

Braylin Castillo (10 points) canned a right-wing 3-pointer and Danny Reyes (10 points) converted a steal and layup, cutting Lawrence’s deficit to 46-43. With the crowd on its feet, North guard Tyler Randall responded with a corner 3-pointer. Then, Lawrence guard Jonathan Ocasio dribbled down the court and swished a 35-footer. Madness.

“They made these haymakers and it’s like, ‘Oh my goodness,’” said Newton North coach Paul Connolly. “But our guys kept their composure.”

Lawrence inched closer, 50-49, after a Reyes layup. That’s when sophomore Teagan Swint stepped to the line and calmly sank a pair of free throws. A North stop was sandwiched around three Adam Landry free throws before Lawrence made a 3-pointer at the buzzer for the final margin.

“I have experience, poise, and composure,” said Connolly. “To come up to an environment like this. I’m so happy for my kids to experience this. I’m just so proud of them.”

Lawrence, the top-ranked team in the Globe’s poll for most of the regular season, saw a promising season with state title hopes end at 22-3. Marius Canery, the Merrimack Valley MVP, led the Lancers with 16 points.

Lawrence's Isaiah Ogunbare (right) battles for a loose ball with Newton North's Victor Caira during Friday night's Division 1 quarterfinal matchup at Lawrence High. "We have fighters," said Lawrence coach Jesus Moore. "We just kept fighting, but kudos to Newton North.” Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

“We have fighters,” said Lawrence coach Jesus Moore. “We have kids who lost a COVID year and who were bad last year. They just kept showing up and getting better. We just kept fighting, but kudos to Newton North.”

Newton North’s grueling state tournament path now features wins over Lynn English and Lawrence. Next up, a juggernaut Worcester North squad that beat North, 47-44, in the first meeting in early January.

“If you want to be the best, you have to beat the best,” said Connolly.