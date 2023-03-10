Northeastern women’s hockey aims to break ECAC’s playoff hold in NCAA quarterfinal against Yale

The No. 5 Huskies (33-2-1) take a 21-game winning streak into Saturday’s 3 p.m. matchup against No. 4 Yale at New Haven’s Ingalls Rink, the longest for a Hockey East women’s team since Boston College’s 2015-16 40-game winning streak. Another promising streak: Northeastern is 2-0 against ECAC Hockey teams this season, having defeated Princeton and Cornell in the Smashville Showcase in Nashville in November. ECAC Hockey was largely considered the toughest league in women’s college hockey this season, placing four teams in the NCAA Tournament and seeing six teams finish above .500.

Entering Saturday’s NCAA quarterfinal, Northeastern has two streaks it would like to continue, and one streak it would like to break.

Both of those achievements give the six-time Hockey East champions confidence, and the Huskies hope it is enough to put a stop to the other streak they carry into the game against the Bulldogs (28-3-1). Northeastern is 0-2 against ECAC Hockey teams in the NCAA Tournament. In 2018, the Huskies’ season was ended by Colgate, and in 2019, they fell to Cornell.

How can Northeastern earn its first tournament win against an ECAC Hockey team Saturday? The Huskies need to consider how they would beat themselves, because there are more similarities between the Huskies and Yale than differences.

“We’ve taken a pretty deep dive into how they play,” said Huskies coach Dave Flint in a press conference Friday. “They play pretty similarly to how we do.”

Northeastern is averaging 3.89 goals per game, but its game against Yale will provide the toughest goalie matchup of the season. The Bulldogs’ Pia Dukaric is one of the top three goalies in the nation with a 1.36 goals against average and a .936 save percentage. Who is tops in the nation, however? Huskies’ netminder Gwyneth Philips leads the nation statistically (0.81 GAA and .960 save percentage), and the constant practice the Huskies’ forwards have against her prepare them for any goalie they will face in the tournament.

“It definitely helps us,” said Huskies coach Dave Flint. “Practicing against a great goalie like Gwyn, and even [backups] Paige [Taborski] and Alexa [Matses], our players have to work to score goals. Even our league as a whole has really strong goaltending. Every night is a challenge to score goals, and it just makes us better as a team.”

Yale’s strong defense, led by senior Emma Seitz, could struggle to contain Northeastern grad student Alina Mueller, who was named a Top-Three Finalist for the 2023 Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award this week for the second time in her career. She enters Saturday’s contest on a 10-game scoring streak, having scored 58 points this season (26 goals, 32 assists.)

During the regular season, Yale faced a similar dominating forward in Colgate’s Danielle Serdachny, who leads the nation in points with 70. The Bulldogs allowed Serdachny two assists in each game, and lost both games.

The Bulldogs have their own strong scorer, junior Elle Hartje, who has 13 goals and 38 assists this season, including a goal and an assist in last week’s league semifinal loss to Clarkson. Jordan Ray (41 points) and Winchester’s Charlotte Welch (40 points) round out Yale’s top three scorers, leading a 4.09 goals-per-game offense, good for fifth in the nation.

The similarities between the two teams extend to their coaches’ mind-sets for the game.

“We are hoping for a quick start, and if we don’t get that, we’ll claw back,” said Yale coach Mark Bolding.

“Our goal is to jump out early, but if it doesn’t happen, we know to stay the course,” said Flint.

Another shared thought between Northeastern and Yale? Both are grateful their path to next week’s Frozen Four only involves one game, unlike the first-round matchups the sixth through 11th seeds had to go through Thursday night, including a matchup between Quinnipiac and Penn State that went to triple overtime. While they avoided an extra round of the tournament, the winner of Saturday’s matchup faces a difficult road to the national title game, facing defending champion Ohio State in the semifinal.

But it is a tough test Northeastern and Yale are hoping to take on.

“We can’t reach the big goals without achieving every single little goal,” said Northeastern assistant captain Mia Brown.